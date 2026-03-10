Danny Mullins steers Kargese past fancied duo in Arkle surprise

Arkle Chase

DANNY MULLINS GUIDED Kargese to spring a minor surprise as she made all for victory in the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Sent off a 7-1 shot with all eyes on her Willie Mullins-trained stable-mate Kopek Des Bordes and Nicky Henderson’s Lulamba, Kargese was given a perfect front-running ride from Danny Mullins.

The mare was clearly still travelling well turning for home and while both the market leaders tried to challenge, in particular Kopek Des Bordes, she held firm up the hill and kept finding to win by two and a quarter lengths from her fellow Mullins runner, with the jumping of the runner-up and third horse Lulamba leaving a bit to be desired at the business end.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

ANTE-POST FAVOURITE Old Park Star battled to get his head in front and claim the Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle belongs to @NdeBoinville & @sevenbarrows 👏 pic.twitter.com/7RTllQwNaE — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 10, 2026

Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten hurdler came into the race as the 15-8 market leader under Nico de Boinville, and remained handily placed as Sober Glory made the running, with market rival Mighty Park tracking them.

Trainer Nicky Henderson after the race. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The latter dropped away quite quickly, however, and as the hill approached it was Mydaddypaddy who loomed and attempted to throw down his own challenge.

But he was unable to outdo Old Park Star, who pressed on again to come out on top by a length and a half from Sober Glory, with Mydaddypaddy a nose away in third.

Nico De Boinville celebrates winning. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Cheltenham Results – Tuesday

1.20pm: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

1. Old Park Star (15/8 fav)

2. Sober Glory (9/2)

3. Mydaddypaddy 6/1

2pm: Arkle Chase