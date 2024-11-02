Former Derry underage footballer set to start NFL game

FORMER DERRY underage footballer Jude McAtamney is set to start an NFL game for the first time on Sunday.

The Swatragh native has been tipped to feature for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

The practice squad kicker will come into the side after Greg Joseph was ruled out with an oblique injury and is expected to miss at least four games.

Previously, Graham Gano suffered a hamstring on the opening kickoff against the Commanders in Week Two, leaving the Giants without a kicker for the remainder of the game.

McAtamney is set to join Dan Whelan as an active Irish player in the league.

The Wicklow-born athlete made his competitive debut for the Green Bay Packers last year against the Chicago Bears, becoming the first Irishman to appear in the NFL since Dubliner Neil O’Donoghue in 1983.

McAtamney won an Ulster title, before moving to the US in 2021 to play with Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The 24-year-old officially signed for the New York Giants last April, following in the footsteps of Down goalkeeper Charlie Smyth, who signed for the New Orleans Saints on a three-year contract earlier this year.