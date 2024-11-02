Advertisement
More Stories
New York Giants place kicker Jude McAtamney (99) runs off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeopportunity knocks

Former Derry underage footballer set to start NFL game

It will be an occasion to remember for Jude McAtamney on Sunday.
9.33pm, 2 Nov 2024
1.7k

FORMER DERRY underage footballer Jude McAtamney is set to start an NFL game for the first time on Sunday.

The Swatragh native has been tipped to feature for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders.

The practice squad kicker will come into the side after Greg Joseph was ruled out with an oblique injury and is expected to miss at least four games.

Previously, Graham Gano suffered a hamstring on the opening kickoff against the Commanders in Week Two, leaving the Giants without a kicker for the remainder of the game.

McAtamney is set to join Dan Whelan as an active Irish player in the league.

The Wicklow-born athlete made his competitive debut for the Green Bay Packers last year against the Chicago Bears, becoming the first Irishman to appear in the NFL since Dubliner Neil O’Donoghue in 1983.

McAtamney won an Ulster title, before moving to the US in 2021 to play with Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The 24-year-old officially signed for the New York Giants last April, following in the footsteps of Down goalkeeper Charlie Smyth, who signed for the New Orleans Saints on a three-year contract earlier this year.

Author
The 42
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie