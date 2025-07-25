Harrington leads Senior Open, Maguire in contention in Scotland

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON holds a one-shot lead at the Senior Open, while Leona Maguire is in contention in the Women’s Scottish Open.

The 53-year-old is eight under par at the Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire at the tournament’s halfway point.

Harrington began the day four shots off the lead and tied for fifth after an opening 67.

The Dubliner’s second-round 65 ensured he finished the day as clubhouse leader, ahead of Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and KJ Choi of South Korea, who are tied for second.

Harrington managed a bogey-free round, with birdies on the first, ninth, 11th, 15th and 18th holes to complete an excellent day’s work.

The Irish star won the US Senior Open for the second time last month and has had near misses at the Senior Open in the past, with back-to-back runners-up finishes in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, at the Women’s Scottish Open, Maguire trails the clubhouse leader Lottie Woad by six shots.

The Cavan native is tied for eighth alongside Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz on six-under-par.

The 30-year-old put herself in contention with a five-under-par opening round 67.

Friday’s 71, in a round that included just one bogey on the opening hole and back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th, left Maguire with work to do to catch the English star and reigning Irish Open champion.

Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and American Nelly Korda share second on 10 under-par, while Maguire also trails the Korean trio Kim Sei-young (-9), Kim Hyo-joo (-8) and Ina Yoon (-7), as well as Japan’s Minami Katsu (-7).