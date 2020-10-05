Here is how sport will be impacted after Ireland's move to Level 3 restrictions

SPORT IS SET to be significantly impacted after it was announced by the government this evening that all of Ireland will go under Level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday.

Supporters will no longer be allowed to attend games, with a small number of fans previously permitted to matches for areas that weren’t under Level 3.

Sport did avoid a more severe fate, however. If the country had moved to Level 5 restrictions, as had been recommended by NPHET, no matches or sporting events would be allowed, while only individual training could continue and gyms would have to close.

Under current guidelines, only elite sport is permitted.

So as it stands, events including the Six Nations, Pro14 rugby, League of Ireland, Women’s National League, as well as club and inter-county GAA can go ahead.

However, the GAA announced earlier today that they were suspending all club games with immediate effect until further notice.

That decision came following “a number of incidents” in relation to post-match celebrations and “a lack of social distancing” at recent games.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And per Gov.ie, here is the current full list of measures that have been imposed:

Training

Outdoors: Non-contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter-county, and senior club championship, which should all take place behind closed doors.

Horse-racing may continue behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools