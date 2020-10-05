BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Here is how sport will be impacted after Ireland's move to Level 3 restrictions

The new measures mean spectators will no longer be allowed in stadiums.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Oct 2020, 11:43 PM
22 minutes ago 3,169 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5224809
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SPORT IS SET to be significantly impacted after it was announced by the government this evening that all of Ireland will go under Level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday.

Supporters will no longer be allowed to attend games, with a small number of fans previously permitted to matches for areas that weren’t under Level 3.

Sport did avoid a more severe fate, however. If the country had moved to Level 5 restrictions, as had been recommended by NPHET, no matches or sporting events would be allowed, while only individual training could continue and gyms would have to close.

Under current guidelines, only elite sport is permitted.

So as it stands, events including the Six Nations, Pro14 rugby, League of Ireland, Women’s National League, as well as club and inter-county GAA can go ahead.

However, the GAA announced earlier today that they were suspending all club games with immediate effect until further notice.

That decision came following “a number of incidents” in relation to post-match celebrations and “a lack of social distancing” at recent games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And per Gov.ie, here is the current full list of measures that have been imposed:

Training

Outdoors: Non-contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter-county, and senior club championship, which should all take place behind closed doors.

Horse-racing may continue behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual use only, and with protective measures in place.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie