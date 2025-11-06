Farrell starts on Ireland debut while Doris returns as skipper

MUNSTER’S TOM FARRELL will make his Ireland debut at outside centre against Japan in Saturday’s clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 12.40pm, RTÉ/TNT].
32-year-old Farrell has been in superb form for his province and will get the chance to step up at international level this weekend in a team that is captained by Caelan Doris.
Number eight Doris made his return from injury off the bench in last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand in Chicago and now comes into the starting XV as Andy Farrell makes eight changes for the Japan clash.
Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale and openside flanker Nick Timoney are given starting chances, while Craig Casey, Robbie Henshaw, Rónan Kelleher, and Thomas Clarkson also come into the side.
Gus McCarthy, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, and Jimmy O’Brien have been included on the Irish bench.
Ireland (v Japan):
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Tom Farrell
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Ryan Baird
7. Nick Timoney
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Cian Prendergast
20. Jack Conan
21. Caolin Blade
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].
