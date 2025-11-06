Farrell starts on Ireland debut while Doris returns as skipper

MUNSTER’S TOM FARRELL will make his Ireland debut at outside centre against Japan in Saturday’s clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 12.40pm, RTÉ/TNT].

32-year-old Farrell has been in superb form for his province and will get the chance to step up at international level this weekend in a team that is captained by Caelan Doris.

Number eight Doris made his return from injury off the bench in last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand in Chicago and now comes into the starting XV as Andy Farrell makes eight changes for the Japan clash.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale and openside flanker Nick Timoney are given starting chances, while Craig Casey, Robbie Henshaw, Rónan Kelleher, and Thomas Clarkson also come into the side.

Gus McCarthy, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, and Jimmy O’Brien have been included on the Irish bench.

Ireland (v Japan):

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Tom Farrell

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Nick Timoney

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Cian Prendergast

20. Jack Conan

21. Caolin Blade

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].