Dublin: 4°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Irish midfielder McEneff makes debut in Hearts win

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the club from Shamrock Rovers on Deadline Day.

By Press Association Friday 5 Feb 2021, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,415 Views 0 Comments
Aaron McEneff previously played for Shamrock Rovers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIAM BOYCE scored his 11th goal of the season as Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship with a 1-0 victory at play-off chasing Ayr, while Aaron McEneff made his debut just days after completing a transfer from Shamrock Rovers.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who was called up to the Ireland squad last November, was introduced in the 66th-minute of tonight’s game.

McEneff only returned to pre-season training recently, having helped Stephen Bradley’s side win the Premier Division title last year, before moving to Scotland on Deadline Day.

Boyce converted from the penalty spot three minutes after half-time to move the Jambos 12 points clear of second-placed Dunfermline.

The visitors saw claims for an early penalty waved away when Boyce went down while Jamie Walker shot over in a first half of limited chances.

Hearts were given a spot-kick in the 48th minute following a handball in the box and Boyce made no mistake from 12 yards as the Jambos claimed a third consecutive league win.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

Press Association

