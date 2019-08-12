Ireland boss takes trip to watch James McCarthy line out for Palace

AHEAD OF NAMING his latest squad later this week, Mick McCarthy spent the day on a scouting mission at Selhurst Park.

The Ireland boss will be in Salthill this Friday to announce his panel for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Switzerland (5 September), with a friendly against Bulgaria scheduled for five days later.

James McCarthy is one player Ireland have missed over the past couple of years as serious injuries prevented the midfielder from making himself available for selection.

With those now behind him, the 28-year-old will be hoping he can stay fit after making a deadline day move from Everton to Crystal Palace.

He was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against his former club, and this afternoon, McCarthy was given a run-out for the Eagles’ U23s against Birmingham City.

And, pictured sitting in the stand next to Palace manager Roy Hodgson was Mick McCarthy.

The pair watched on as McCarthy came through 90 minutes unscathed, with the game finishing 1-1.

Dubliner Stephen Henderson, who joined Palace on a free transfer in July, also played in goal for the home side.

Capped 41 times at international level, McCarthy hasn’t lined out for the Boys in Green since a World Cup qualifier with Moldove back in October 2016.

He would be a welcome addition to the current squad if he can rediscover some form with a Premier League club, however.