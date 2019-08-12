This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland boss takes trip to watch James McCarthy line out for Palace

Mick McCarthy was in attendance as the midfielder got 90 minutes under his belt this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Monday 12 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
AHEAD OF NAMING his latest squad later this week, Mick McCarthy spent the day on a scouting mission at Selhurst Park. 

The Ireland boss will be in Salthill this Friday to announce his panel for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Switzerland (5 September), with a friendly against Bulgaria scheduled for five days later.  

James McCarthy is one player Ireland have missed over the past couple of years as serious injuries prevented the midfielder from making himself available for selection. 

With those now behind him, the 28-year-old will be hoping he can stay fit after making a deadline day move from Everton to Crystal Palace

He was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against his former club, and this afternoon, McCarthy was given a run-out for the Eagles’ U23s against Birmingham City. 

And, pictured sitting in the stand next to Palace manager Roy Hodgson was Mick McCarthy.

Roy Mick

The pair watched on as McCarthy came through 90 minutes unscathed, with the game finishing 1-1.  

Dubliner Stephen Henderson, who joined Palace on a free transfer in July, also played in goal for the home side.  

James McCarthy Palace Source: Twitter/CPFC

Capped 41 times at international level, McCarthy hasn’t lined out for the Boys in Green since a World Cup qualifier with Moldove back in October 2016. 

He would be a welcome addition to the current squad if he can rediscover some form with a Premier League club, however. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

