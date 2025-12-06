Cullen: 'Some good bits, and plenty we need to get better at'

LEO CULLEN WAS happy to see his team make a winning start in Europe, but it was clear the Leinster boss wasn’t entirely satisfied with the performance as the province struggled to shake off Harlequins at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster were 45-28 winners against a Harlequins side minus a host of key players, but were just three points clear approaching the hour mark.

A yellow card for Quins’ Jarrod Evans then proved deeply damaging for the visitors, as Leinster used their man advantage to run in three unanswered tries and finally pull clear, adding to their four first-half tries.

“Quins are very good around throwing bodies into their defensive breakdown,” Cullen said.

“We knew it was going to be hard work for us if we’re just a little bit off. And there were some good passages of play and then there were times where, you know, little things where the ball has just not enough control because it’s greasy out there as well.

“So I thought they did a good job. Listen, we scored seven tries, like there’s lots of good stuff when you’re in the Champions Cup, scoring seven tries in a game is great. We scored four in the first half and there were some good passages of play. I thought Quins had a couple of decent passages of play themselves because, listen, Nick Evans is a very sharp attacking coach.

Jordan Larmour scored two tries before picking up an injury. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Going into the half-time, probably the big area was can we sort out our own breakdown? But then we start the second-half, again, don’t quite make enough fixes and we end up on the receiving end of a penalty try, a yellow card, you’re looking, 24-21, down to 14 men.

“I thought we managed that period really, really well. And the bench guys come on, all add impact in their own way. Then we score three unanswered tries during that period. You’re hoping to kick on again in the last 10 minutes. Then we turn the ball over, Quins go the length of the field and, yes, we score another try, they don’t score one, then it looks a bit better.

“But, listen, overall, some good bits and there’s plenty we need to get better at as well. A little bit of a mix of everything.

I know you all want the perfect thing, win by 100 points, but that’s not realistic, because the opposition turn up, don’t they?

“And they have a plan, and they’re like, let’s throw a lot of bodies into this breakdown, make it an absolute fight.”

Leinster now head into a six-day turnaround for their round two trip to face Leicester Tigers on Friday night.

The province will issue a squad update on Monday after picking up a handful of injuries tonight. RG Snyman came off midway through the first half, Garry Ringrose followed in the second, but the most immediate concern surrounded Jordan Larmour.

“He’s done something there I think,” Cullen said of Larmour.

“Straight away he was uncomfortable, so we’ll get him assessed. RG, shoulder was just a bit uncomfortable, but again I don’t know, he’ll go off, get a scan or X-ray. And Garry, I think it was just cramp. I’m not sure with him.

“The games are coming thick and fast at the moment. Even in the dressing room we have a short review there, what’s on our minds, what do we think, and let’s turn the page and get excited about going again next week, which is one of the hardest places to go in world rugby probably isn’t it?

“It is one of the hardest places to go, and it’s one of those places you find out about the group and what they’re made of. So a good challenge.”