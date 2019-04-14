3:30PM

Good afternoon everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited clash between Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League.

It is an absolutely bumper day of sport across the board with Manchester City facing Crystal Palace as we speak, while Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari battle it out on the final day of the Masters at Augusta too.

It really and truly is a day to plonk yourself on the couch in front of the TV and take it all in. Today’s game at Anfield promises to add another layer of sporting drama to all of today’s goings-on.

The title race in the Premier League has been nothing short of thrilling, but Jurgen Klopp’s men will be fully aware of Chelsea’s record of derailing title hopes on Merseyside — Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip from 2014 has dominated the build-up to today’s game.

This is a new Liverpool side through and one that more than feels it can overtake Manchester City and quash Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a historic quadruple. With all that said, today’s game is undoubtedly Liverpool’s biggest test with just five league games remaining.

Overcome Chelsea, who themselves are slogging out in an intriguing battle for fourth alongside Arsenal and Manchester United, and Liverpool supporters may just feel that this could be their year.

It promises to be a fascinating afternoon of football at Anfield. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.30pm. Today’s game is live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.