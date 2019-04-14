Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the Premier League.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at Anfield for the first half!
A booming rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone rings around Anfield as the players make their way out onto the pitch. This ought to be a cracker.
Just 20 minutes to go before kick-off. Will Chelsea scupper Liverpool’s title hopes or can the Reds maintain pressure on Man City at the top? Let us know below.
Here come the Reds. 🔴🔴 #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/gmMSFm6hFK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2019
Over at Selhurst Park, Gabriel Jesus has made sure of the three points for Manchester City.
An 81st-minute free-kick from Luka Milivojević looked like maybe giving Crystal Palace a chance of snatching a dramatic late draw.
However a swift counter-attack from Pep Guardiola’s men sees Jesus beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a precise low finish to make it 3-1 as stoppage time approaches.
TEAM NEWS: Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from Liverpool’s 2-0 win against FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dejan Lovren drops to the bench, with Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in defence.
Maurizio Sarri makes six changes from Chelsea’s 1-0 away win against Slavia Prague. Marcus Alonso, Andreas Christiansen, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud and Pedro are out. David Luiz, Emerson, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard come in.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Milner, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi.
Chelsea: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Hazard, Willian.
Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Kovacic, Giroud, Pedro, Higuain.
Team news is in! 🙌— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 14, 2019
Here's how the Blues line up for #LIVCHE... pic.twitter.com/ygTFXYHdDn
Let’s get started with today’s team news…
Good afternoon everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited clash between Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League.
It is an absolutely bumper day of sport across the board with Manchester City facing Crystal Palace as we speak, while Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari battle it out on the final day of the Masters at Augusta too.
It really and truly is a day to plonk yourself on the couch in front of the TV and take it all in. Today’s game at Anfield promises to add another layer of sporting drama to all of today’s goings-on.
The title race in the Premier League has been nothing short of thrilling, but Jurgen Klopp’s men will be fully aware of Chelsea’s record of derailing title hopes on Merseyside — Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip from 2014 has dominated the build-up to today’s game.
This is a new Liverpool side through and one that more than feels it can overtake Manchester City and quash Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a historic quadruple. With all that said, today’s game is undoubtedly Liverpool’s biggest test with just five league games remaining.
Overcome Chelsea, who themselves are slogging out in an intriguing battle for fourth alongside Arsenal and Manchester United, and Liverpool supporters may just feel that this could be their year.
It promises to be a fascinating afternoon of football at Anfield. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.30pm. Today’s game is live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.
