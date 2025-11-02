Do you agree with our Premier Division Team of the Year?

Joseph Anang (St Pat’s): The 25-year-old previously impressed at St Pat’s on loan in 2022, and maintained a high standard since joining the club permanently last year, playing every minute of their 2025 Premier Division campaign. His impressive performances were rewarded with a Ghana call-up back in May, and it’s not inconceivable that he joins Roberto Lopes at the World Cup next year if the former West Ham youngster can maintain his current level of form. The Black Stars have already sealed their qualification for the tournament, though Anang is still awaiting his senior international debut. And for all their flaws elsewhere, Pat’s conceded fewer goals than any other side in the league this year.

Conor Keeley (Drogheda): It’s been a better-than-expected season for Drogheda. Having needed a promotion-relegation playoff to retain their Premier Division status last year, they were battling at the other end of the table for long spells of 2025. They sat at the Premier Division’s summit after 14 games before a loss to Shamrock Rovers in May curbed their momentum. Still, a top-six finish represents substantial progress considering where they came from. One man pivotal to Kevin Doherty’s side punching above their weight has been Conor Keeley. The centre-back started all 36 of their games, and in addition to excelling at the back, he was useful offensively too, as he registered seven goals and four assists.

Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers): It’s been another season to remember for Roberto Lopes. In addition to helping Cape Verde qualify for the World Cup, the 33-year-old has been at the heart of a Shamrock Rovers team that had the second-best defensive record in the league, starting 33 top-flight fixtures this season.

Josh Honohan (Shamrock Rovers): Stephen Bradley has compared Honohan to Liam Scales, and the Cork native has had a similarly impressive trajectory so far. Having started his senior career with the Leesiders, he took little time to adapt after joining the Hoops ahead of the 2024 campaign. Honohan was rewarded with his first senior Ireland call-up in May, and the FAI Cup final is expected to be his last match in domestic football, with League One side Lincoln City among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old.

Milan Mbeng (Cork City/Shelbourne): For someone who would have been a relative unknown among Irish football fans this time last year, Mbeng has had quite an impact. The 23-year-old played with Belgian side Royal Charleroi up until 2024 and joined Cork City following an unsuccessful trial at League One club Barnsley. Since then, the player has gone from strength to strength. A series of impressive performances prompted his move to Shelbourne in the summer, and Mbeng has since become an important player both in the league and during the European run for Joey O’Brien’s side, frequently starring at right-back, although playing in the centre at times this season as well.

Matt Healy (Shamrock Rovers): One of the signings of the season, joining Shamrock Rovers from Belgian second-tier side Francs Borains at the beginning of the year. The 23-year-old former Ireland U21 international has started 30 times for the Hoops in the league. The midfield lynchpin has been an integral component of a potential double-winning season, while also frequently catching the eye during their European run.

Michael Duffy (Derry City): The single biggest reason why Derry City kept the Shamrock Rovers title party on hold for as long as they did. Duffy has now made over 200 appearances for the Candystripes and more than 400 in the League of Ireland overall. His 12th Premier Division campaign will be remembered among the 31-year-old’s best as he contributed 13 assists (more than anyone else in the league this season) and 12 goals.

Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers): We’re somewhat awkwardly shoehorning Burke into midfield for this exercise, although he has played as an attacking midfielder on occasion this season while doing most of his best work as the second striker. The 32-year-old finished the campaign with eight goals and seven assists, with his creativity helping newly crowned champions Shamrock Rovers finish as the top flight’s highest scoring team.

Owen Elding (Sligo Rovers): Another young player who has taken the league by storm, and who we’re counting as a winger (where he sometimes played) to fit him into this team. The 19-year-old featured for Sligo Rovers in both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, but he has fully come of age this year. He finished the season just shy of the scoring charts’ summit with 12 goals, appearing in all but one of his side’s league matches. It would be no surprise to see Elding move on from these shores sooner rather than later, with Juventus and Club Brugge among the clubs reportedly interested in the youngster. The prospect of a senior Ireland call-up is also far from inconceivable once he gets his citizenship application over the line.

Padraig Amond (Waterford): At 37, Amond continues to defy time. The Carlow native has had quite an impact since returning to these shores in 2024 after more than a decade abroad, despite lining out for a Waterford side who have generally struggled towards the bottom end of the table. The former Hartlepool United and Paços de Ferreira footballer has earned back-to-back appearances in the PFAI Team of the Season, while finishing this campaign as top scorer, finding the net 14 times, in addition to contributing four assists.

Mason Melia (St Patrick’s Athletic): There was significant pressure on Mason Melia’s shoulders this season, particularly after the 18-year-old sealed a record-breaking move to Tottenham, which will go through in January. Anything other than a stellar campaign would have led to people questioning that transfer, but the Wicklow native delivered with a maturity that belied his tender years. He finished the season narrowly missing out on the Golden Boot with 13 goals, despite Stephen Kenny understandably managing the youngster’s minutes to an extent, as he started 30 of their 36 games.

Team of the Year: Anang; Keeley, Lopes, Honohan, Mbeng; Healy, Burke, Elding, Duffy; Melia, Amond.

Manager: Stephen Bradley. Yes, Shamrock Rovers are the best-resourced team in the country, able to attract players of a calibre beyond the reach of most teams in the league. But as sides like Man City and Liverpool are showing in England — building a dynasty is one thing, but keeping it going season after season is no mean feat. November next year will be the 10th anniversary of Bradley’s appointment. During that period, he established Rovers as Irish football’s dominant side, having flattered to deceive more often than not for a long period before then. 2025 may well be remembered as one of the standouts as they bid to win their first double since 1987. “If you go and do a domestic double, and I believe we can qualify from the league phase, I don’t think there’s a better season that’s been had by a team in this country,” Bradley told reporters after their latest title triumph.

Most pleasing development: More than ever in 2025, it has felt like the League of Ireland is growing on and off the pitch. The encouraging attendance figures, the €3 million government funding toward the development of professional academies and two sides qualifying for the Uefa Conference League proper were among the many good news stories over the last 12 months. The standard is also improving, and there is an increased sense that it is becoming a breeding ground for Ireland’s best young footballers. The likes of Melia, Elding and Michael Noonan have the potential to be future senior internationals, while even some of the slightly older players, such as Honohan, do not appear far off that standard.

Cause for concern: For all the progress that has been made off the pitch this season, experienced LOI watchers will know the danger of getting carried away. Irish clubs have a long history of going from boom to bust in a relatively short space of time. Despite a promotion-winning season, the well-documented off-field problems that prompted manager Ciaran Kilduff’s exit at Dundalk were another reminder of how quickly a seemingly positive situation can unravel.

Young Player of the Year: Mason Melia

Player of the Year: Roberto Lopes