Ben Brady/INPHO Malakai Fekitoa.
# Moving On
Malakai Fekitoa set to leave Munster for Benetton Rugby
Former All Black to depart province after one full season.
1 hour ago

MUNSTER’S MALAKAI FEKITOA will leave the province for Benetton Rugby in the summer, the Italian club have announced. 

The former All Black centre, now a Tonga international, will depart after one full season with Munster, the province announced last month. He has agreed a three-year deal with Benetton, until June 2026.

“I am very excited to join the club next season,” Fekitoa said. “My family and I are very grateful for the opportunity. It’s a new challenge for me in my career and I’m looking forward to giving my all and playing really well for Benetton Rugby.” 

Fekitoa joined Munster from Wasps last February on a two-year contract, but has found gametime limited.

Having sat out the early rounds of the Champions Cup, Fekitoa made his European debut for Munster away to Toulouse last month. He also featured in the historic victory over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old and went on to win a World Cup in 2015. Fekitoa was born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga and now represents the country of his birth at international level.

