Mark Keane's Adelaide Crows lose to Collingwood as AFL Finals begin

MARK KEANE SUFFERED defeat with the Adelaide Crows as the 2025 AFL Finals commenced today, and the Cork native could face an anxious wait to see if he’ll potentially pick up a suspension arising out of an incident in the game.

The Crows lost out 79-55 against Collingwood, Keane’s former club, at the Adelaide Oval in the first qualifying final.

Collingwood were ahead 15-13 after the first quarter and 37-31 at half-time, before they took charge to blitz their opponents in the third quarter, running out eventual 24-point victors.

The result sees Collingwood advance to the preliminary final in a fortnight, while Adelaide Crows play a semi-final at home next weekend against the winners of GWS Giants and Hawthorn, who play each other on Saturday morning.

We reset. We go again. pic.twitter.com/voKTFbt4Jc — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) September 4, 2025

Keane was in the spotlight in the second quarter for an incident when he challenged Collingwood’s Steele Sidebottom.

"He's incredibly lucky that didn't make contact with his head. What a ridiculous thing to do in a final."



🗣️ Kane Cornes on Mark Keane's clip pic.twitter.com/PoMbyfHRc8 — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 4, 2025

The Match Review Officer may feel the high contact will merit a suspension for the Mitchelstown native.

The 25-year-old was making his 50th AFL appearance for the Crows and has enjoyed a brilliant season, his performances recognised by selection on the extended 44-man selection of the 2025 AFL All-Australian squad.

The Irish interest continues tomorrow when the second qualifying final takes place in Melbourne with Geelong Cats facing Brisbane Lions at the MCG, (10.40am Irish time).

Mayo’s Oisin Mullin is named to start at half-back for Geelong with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor on the interchange list. Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce is one of the emergencies selected by Brisbane Lions.

On Saturday, the first elimination final sees GWS Giants play Hawthorn (6.15am Irish time), while Fremantle take on Gold Coast in the second elimination final (10.35am Irish time).