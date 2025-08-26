Cork AFL star Mark Keane named in All-Australian squad

CORK’S MARK KEANE has been named in the 2025 AFL All-Australian squad.

The Adelaide Crows star gets the nod in the extended 44-man selection, which will be trimmed down to a team of 22 at the AFL awards night on Thursday.

Keane is one of five Adelaide players included, with the same number recognised from defending Premiership champions Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old defender excelled for Adelaide as they finished the regular season top of the ladder. They beat North Melbourne at the weekend to clinch the minor Premiership as the finals series looms large.

Keane signed a three-year contract extension at the club last September, committing his future until at least 2028. He started his AFL journey with Collingwood in 2020, before joining the Crows in 2023, and now has 54 games under his belt — 23 of those coming this season.

Keane famously scored the last-minute goal for Cork which knocked Kerry out of the 2020 Munster senior football championship, while the Mitchelstown native played senior championship hurling for the Rebels in 2022.

The late Jim Stynes was the last Irish AFL All-Australian in 1993, while Orla O’Dwyer (2022), Niamh Kelly (2023), Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney and Aileen Gilroy (2024) have all made the final AFLW teams.