Venues confirmed for Munster club hurling finals

SEMPLE STADIUM WILL host this year’s Munster senior club hurling final between Ballygunner and Éire Óg Ennis.

The Waterford champions will meet the Clare kingpins on Sunday 30 November at 3pm in the Thurles venue.

Ballygunner booked their place with a 4-18 to 2-17 success yesterday over Cork’s Sarsfields, ensuring they will feature in the final for the eighth successive season. They will be chasing their fifth title since 2018.

Éire Óg Ennis defeated Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney by 2-20 to 1-16 yesterday after extra-time in Sixmilebridge. They return to the final for the first time since 1990, the club losing out then to Patrickswell in their only previous appearance in a decider.

Aaron Fitzgerald of Eire Og celebrates after Sunday's semi-final win over Loughmore-Castleiney. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The Munster intermediate and junior finals have been fixed for Saturday 29 November. Clare’s O’Callaghan Mills face Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane at the Gaelic Grounds in the intermediate decider. It’s the first time both clubs have apppeared at this stage, with Wolfe Tones in 2015 the last Clare winners and Silvermines in 2012 the last Tipperary outfit to claim the title.

In the junior final, Cork’s Kilbrittain will play Waterford’s Kilrossanty in Mallow. Kilbrittain will aim to triumph for the seventh successive time for Cork clubs, while Kilrossanty are last year’s beaten finalists.

Here’s the full fixture details:

*****

Saturday 29 November

Intermediate

O’Callaghan’s Mills (Clare) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm - Clubber.

Junior

Kilbrittain (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Mallow, 1pm - Clubber.

*****

Sunday 30 November

Senior