Munster announce three fixtures in pre-season schedule

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED three pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2025/26 season.
With Clayton McMillan taking over in July, Munster will face Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque, Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby in August and September ahead of the 2025/26 URC season beginning on 27 Saturday September.
Munster begin with a trip to Biarritz on 22 August. The Irish province will then travel to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester Rugby on 5 September.
Concluding preparations for the new season will be the visit of Premiership Champions Bath Rugby to Virgin Media Park in Cork on 12 September.
Munster Rugby Pre-Season Schedule
Friday, August 22nd: Biarritz Olympique v Munster Rugby, Stade Aguiléra, 8pm local time
Friday, September 5th: Gloucester Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingsholm, 7.30pm
Friday, September 12th: Munster Rugby v Bath Rugby, Virgin Media Park, 7pm
