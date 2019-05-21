This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Football Writers' Player of the Year leaves Man City to join Champions League winners Lyon

25-year-old England forward Nikita Parris has moved to the French giants on a free transfer.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 21 May 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,979 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4645011

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS Olympique Lyonnais have added Nikita Parris to their ranks. 

Manchester City Women v West Ham Ladies - Women's FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Parris playing at Wembley Stadium during the Women's FA Cup final earlier this month. Source: EMPICS Sport

The 25-year-old forward has spent four years at Manchester City — claiming the Women’s Super League, two FA Women’s Cups and two league cups during her time there. 

Liverpool native Parris, who began her career in senior football at Everton, was named Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Player of the Year after scoring 19 league goals. 

The England striker also became the WSL’s record goalscorer last November. 

FWA Footballer of the Year Dinner - Landmark Hotel Parris alongside Raheem Sterling with their FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Source: Steven Paston

Lyon are the dominant force in women’s world football, having wrapped up a fourth Champions League in a row last weekend — thanks to their 4-1 win over Barcelona. Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg bagged a hat-trick on the day. 

They have also won an incredible 13 French league titles on the bounce.  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

