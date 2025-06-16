Sexton: 'I purchased my Munster season ticket, put it that way'

LEINSTER SIGNING RIEKO Ioane came like a bolt out of the blue. Surely no one was as surprised as Johnny Sexton.

The legendary former Leinster out-half was involved in a spat with the All Blacks centre just after the final game of his career.

New Zealand had beaten Ireland in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final when Ioane sledged Sexton.

“Don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t,” Ioane told Sexton, according to the former Ireland out-half. Sexton responded by calling Ioane “a fake-humble f***er,” as he revealed in his autobiography.

Ioane reacted to Sexton publishing those details by taking to social media after New Zealand beat Ireland again last November, writing, “Put that in your book.”

The Leinster-bound centre does not shy away from controversy, using the joker card emoji on his sometimes incendiary social media posts.

Blues centre Ioane was seen exchanging words with Chiefs players after his side’s recent Super Rugby win against them, while he posted, “Should’ve killed me when you had a chance” following that game.

Ioane’s history with Leinster legend Sexton meant news of the Irish province signing him on a short-term deal next season caused shock in April.

Rieko Ioane after the 2023 win over Ireland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sexton held a press conference today in his guise as a Lions assistant coach. This was his first time speaking to the media since news of Ioane signing for Leinster broke. His reaction was succinct.

“I purchased my Munster season ticket last week, put it that way,” said Sexton with a smile.

He opted against going into any detail of his view on the signing, but it seems obvious that he isn’t a huge fan of it.

Sexton was more eager to discuss the Lions, having launched into his role as their kicking coach at last week’s training camp in Portugal. Andy Farrell’s squad are now in Dublin preparing for Friday evening’s opening warm-up game against Argentina.

Sexton is one of a large contingent of Irish coaches, players, and backroom staff involved with the Lions under Farrell.

Finlay Bealham’s call-up as an injury replacement for Zander Fagerson means Ireland now have 16 players in the 38-man squad, but Sexton believes that’s simply a reflection of their quality in recent seasons.

“Ireland have done pretty well over the last few years I think, having won the Championship last year, the Grand Slam the year before, so you’re probably looking at form over the last three years,” said Sexton.

“With some players, I think the coaches probably look at form over seven, eight, nine years. It’s not just if you played well in a couple of games in the Six Nations. You can force your way in but sometimes you take a bigger picture look with players and obviously they know the way Andy coaches, they know the system.

Andy Farrell at Lions training in Dublin today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“So it didn’t surprise me because, historically, let’s say when there was a Welsh coach and the Welsh team had done well, they were in the majority, the Welsh team.

“I think the teams that perform the best in terms of their Six Nations performances, I think they got selected.

“I have never seen as thorough a process in terms of all the combinations, the amount of players that were considered, the amount of players that were talked about.

“Andy did all of those players justice in terms of putting enough research, work, asked relevant people, and he’s picked the squad that he thinks gives him the best chance to win the tour.”