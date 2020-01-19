Murphy's Letterkenny IT progress to historic Sigerson semi-final while UCD also prevail

MICHAEL MURPHY’S LETTERKENNY IT have reached the Sigerson Cup semi-final in their debut season in the competition, following a six-point win over IT Sligo.

Murphy’s charges ran out 1-14 to 1-8 winners in their quarter-final tie, with midfielder Michael Langan bagging 1-2 on the way to booking a last-four date with IT Carlow.

LYIT were six points in front after the opening 15 minutes, while Eoin McGettigan, Darragh Black, Peadar Mogan all hit crucial points throughout to secure the win.

A goal from Tiernan McSkean left the Sligo opponents trailing 1-9 to 1-4 at the break but they were unable to mount a comeback as LYIT held firm.

UCD also booked their place in the Sigerson Cup semi-finals following an extra-time battle with St Mary’s University.

After coming through extra-time against UUJ last week, UCD were forced to dig deep again on Sunday as the full-time scoreline read 0-10 to 2-4.

Owen McCabe and Matthew McGleenan grabbed the goals for St Mary’s in normal time.

DCU crucially found the net twice in extra-time through Ryan O’Toole and Gary Walsh to seal a four-point win and set-up a semi-final clash with DCU.

Meanwhile, there was plenty in the Fitzgibbon Cup competition where quarter-final spots were up for grabs.

In Group A, DCU edged out a high-scoring encounter with Maynooth University, while University of Limerick posted 3-21 in an emphatic win over Trinity College.

The Group B clashes saw Mary Immaculate College record a 14-point win over LIT while WIT were comprehensive winners against TU Dublin City Campus.

There was one fixture in Group C, as UCC defeated Cork Institute of Technology.

Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final Results:

DCU 7-14 Queen’s University Belfast 0-9

UCD 2-10 St Mary’s University 2-6

IT Carlow 3-9 UCC 0-14

IT Sligo 1-18 LYIT 1-14

Sigerson Cup Relegation Final

IT Tralee 2-16 Athlone IT 2-8

Fitzgibbon Cup Results:

Group A

Maynooth University 1-12 DCU 1-20

UL 3-21 Trinity College Dublin 0-13

Group B

Mary Immaculate College Limerick 4-24 LIT 1-19

WIT 4-22 TU Dublin City Campus 0-12

Group C

UCC 0-22 Cork Institute of Technology 0-14

