Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jack Crowley has signed a new two-year deal with Munster and the IRFU this week. But do you know how old he is? ©INPHO/Ben Brady 25 23

24 26

Amber Barrett and which other player scored for Ireland in their Nations League victory over Greece? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Leanne Kiernan Denise O'Sullivan

Anna Patten Megan Campbell

Which of these players has been named as the new Dublin senior football captain? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Stephen Cluxton ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Con O'Callaghan

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Ciarán Kilkenny ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Colm Basquel

What bizarre incident caused a delay in the Champions Cup clash between Toulouse and Sale? Alamy Stock Photo A flock of seagulls flew into the stadium Protesters broke onto the pitch

Fans threw baguettes onto the field A parachutist got caught in the roof

Munster defeated Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals. But do you remember the final score? ©INPHO/Ben Brady 23-24 25-26

24-25 21-22

Ireland will continue their women's Six Nations campaign against England this weekend at which venue? INPHO/Ben Brady Virgin Media Park Thomond Park

Aviva Stadium Kingspan Stadium

Which of these players did NOT score a goal for Cork in their Division 1A final triumph over Tipperary? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Darragh Fitzgibbon ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Patrick Horgan

Ethan Twomey Ethan Twomey ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Alan Connolly

Cork City striker Ruairí Keating will miss the rest of the season due to which injury? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Fractured metatarsal Torn hamstring

Broken leg Ruptured Achilles

Dylan Slevin defeated world darts champion Luke Littler on the PDC Pro Tour this week. What county is he from? Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News Tipperary Dublin

Galway Cork