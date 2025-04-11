Advertisement
Munster's Jack Crowley. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Questions and Answers

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s see what you remember from the headlines over the last week.
5.01pm, 11 Apr 2025

Jack Crowley has signed a new two-year deal with Munster and the IRFU this week. But do you know how old he is?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
25
23

24
26
Amber Barrett and which other player scored for Ireland in their Nations League victory over Greece?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Leanne Kiernan
Denise O'Sullivan

Anna Patten
Megan Campbell
Which of these players has been named as the new Dublin senior football captain?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Stephen Cluxton
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Con O'Callaghan

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ciarán Kilkenny
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Colm Basquel
What bizarre incident caused a delay in the Champions Cup clash between Toulouse and Sale?
Alamy Stock Photo
A flock of seagulls flew into the stadium
Protesters broke onto the pitch

Fans threw baguettes onto the field
A parachutist got caught in the roof
Munster defeated Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals. But do you remember the final score?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
23-24
25-26

24-25
21-22
Ireland will continue their women's Six Nations campaign against England this weekend at which venue?
INPHO/Ben Brady
Virgin Media Park
Thomond Park

Aviva Stadium
Kingspan Stadium
Which of these players did NOT score a goal for Cork in their Division 1A final triumph over Tipperary?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Darragh Fitzgibbon
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Patrick Horgan

Ethan Twomey
Ethan Twomey
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Alan Connolly
Cork City striker Ruairí Keating will miss the rest of the season due to which injury?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Fractured metatarsal
Torn hamstring

Broken leg
Ruptured Achilles
Dylan Slevin defeated world darts champion Luke Littler on the PDC Pro Tour this week. What county is he from?
Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News
Tipperary
Dublin

Galway
Cork
And finally, which Irish golfer had the better opening round at the Masters - Shane Lowry or Rory McIlroy?
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire
Lowry
McIlroy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

