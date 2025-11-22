Ulster recall Stewart Moore from Premiership loan

ULSTER HAVE RECALLED Stewart Moore from his loan spell at Newcastle Red Bulls.

The 26-year-old centre joined the English Premiership club earlier this month, on a deal running until the end of the season.

But “due to recent injuries,” Moore returns to Ulster with immediate effect and will rejoin training next week.

Advertisement

Ulster Rugby can confirm that Stewart Moore has been recalled from his loan spell at Newcastle Red Bulls with immediate effect.



Due to recent injuries within our senior squad, we have activated the recall clause in the agreement to ensure appropriate cover in key positions. A… pic.twitter.com/YPOliLBeUg — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 22, 2025

“Ulster Rugby can confirm that Stewart Moore has been recalled from his loan spell at Newcastle Red Bulls with immediate effect,” a statement from the northern province reads.

“Due to recent injuries within our senior squad, we have activated the recall clause in the agreement to ensure appropriate cover in key positions. A squad update will be issued next week.

“We would like to thank Newcastle Red Bulls for their cooperation during Stewart’s short loan period. We appreciate their support and understanding as he returns to meet the squad’s immediate needs.”

Newcastle Red Bulls can confirm that on-loan centre Stewart Moore has been recalled by Ulster Rugby.



Moore scored a hat-trick on his debut during last weekend's PREM Rugby Cup victory at Northampton Saints, and had been due to start in today's match at Saracens.



He will now… pic.twitter.com/I080KJhilZ — Newcastle Red Bulls (@NCL_RedBulls) November 22, 2025

Stuart McCloskey is among the injuries: the in-form centre suffered a groin setback in Ireland’s win over Australia last weekend. He is ruled out of this evening’s showdown with South Africa at Aviva Stadium.

Moore has made 83 appearances for Ulster, scoring 17 tries while accumulating vast URC and European experience.

The Antrim native scored a hat-trick on his Newcastle debut in last weekend’s win at Northampton Saints. He was due to start today’s fixture against Saracens, but has been replaced in the XV as he returns to his home province.