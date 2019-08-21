This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
U19s coach set to take over as UCD boss

Maciej Tarnogrodzki will succeed Collie O’Neill in the role.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 10:28 AM
26 minutes ago 398 Views No Comments
Tarnogrodzki previously had a spell as Bray's caretaker boss.
MACIEJ TARNOGRODZKI IS set to take over as UCD boss for the remainder of the season, The42 understands.

First reported by the Irish Sun, Tarnogrodzki will take charge following the departure of Collie O’Neill earlier this week.

UCD currently sit bottom of the table on 17 points from 28 games, with the 10-1 loss to Bohemians on Friday prompting a change in manager.

O’Neill had been in charge of UCD since 2015, successfully guiding the team to promotion to the top flight last year.

The Students have struggled in the Premier Division this season, however, and their woes have been exacerbated by the departure of a number key players, including Conor Davis, Neil Farrugia and Gary O’Neill.

In addition to several years spent as a League of Ireland underage coach, Uefa Pro Licence holder Tarnogrodzki spent five weeks as Bray’s caretaker manager in 2015.

The Poland-born coach also helped bring through a number of UCD’s young players, guiding their U19s team to the Uefa Youth League in 2017.

