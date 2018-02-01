RTÉ announce Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game's new presenter

Cantwell has been with RTÉ for the past 11 years.

JOANNE CANTWELL WILL take over as presenter of The Sunday Game next year.

Long-standing anchor Michael Lyster announced this week that he will retire at the end of the current GAA season after 34 years in the hotseat.

And today, RTÉ have announced Cantwell as his replacement.

A former Dublin ladies footballer, she joined RTÉ from TV3 in 2007 as a reporter for The Sunday Game.

Cantwell has since gone on to work on numerous programmes across various sports, including Against The Head, Uefa Champions League coverage and The Saturday Game.

She will continue her role on Radio 1′s Saturday Sport.

“I’m passionate about our national games and having joined RTÉ as sideline reporter on The Sunday Game Live 11 years ago, I’m delighted to take up the anchor position on such an iconic show,” she said.

“Michael Lyster is a true broadcasting legend whom I’ve always greatly admired. He has held the fort for the past 34 years in his own inimitable style.

I’m really looking forward to taking over the reins in 2019. In the meantime I also look forward to my continued roles on RTÉ Radio 1′s Saturday Sport and as reporter on the Sunday Game for what looks like a really exciting season.”

Ryle Nugent, group head of RTÉ Sport added: “As an experienced and accomplished broadcaster, Joanne has a proven track record across a portfolio of our output as a presenter, reporter and journalist.

“Her work across the the Olympic Games, Saturday Game Live, Against The Head, numerous awards shows and of course her lead role on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 has been ideal preparation for her elevation to this position.

“I have no doubt that Joanne will do an outstanding job when she takes over next year.”

