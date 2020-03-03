Can Jurgen Klopp’s side bounce back from their Watford defeat at Stamford Bridge?
Elsewhere, the main man David McGoldrick has Sheffield United a goal up at Reading.
18′ – Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Mane clumsily miscontrols the ball out of play under zero pressure. They started well but Liverpool have now gone off the boil.
17′ – Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Close! Alsono’s free-kick skims the roof of the net.
It’s all Chelsea now, they are swarming all over Liverpool as Fabinho endures some kind of nightmare in midfield. He is too easily shrugged off by Barkley, who is then fouled by Lallana. Robertson boots the ball away in disgust but escapes a yellow.
GOAL!
13′ – Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Oh God, an Adrian howler right after his heroics. He rolls the ball to his right to Williams, he plays it into Fabinho who passes the ball to Willian.
Willians drives a shot from distance right at the goalkeeper…but it bounces off his side and ends up in the net!
Dear oh dear. It’s poor from Fabinho, but it’s awful from Adrian.
11′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
What a save by Adrian! The ball breaks for Willian in the area, but Adrian gets a strong left hand to his shot and keeps it out!
11′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
This game is farcically open. Jones gives the ball away and Barkley lets fly from 30 yards, a stinging howitzer that Adrian can only parry and fall over. Van Dijk collects the ball and Liverpool survive.
10′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Minamino slides a gorgeous through-ball for Mane, but Rudiger matches him stride-for-stride and forces him wide.
8′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Now Liverpool go close! Origi sweeps by Azpilicueta on the left wing, and whips a great cross into the six-yard box that narrowly evades Mane, who flung himself at the ball.
6 – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Azpilicueta glances a near-post header across the face of the goal and narrowly wide of the far post! Giroud was mightily close to getting a touch to it.
5 – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Kovacic flights a great ball over the Liverpool defence for Pedro, but Williams recovers well to force a corner.
It’s a classic 4-3-3 tonight for Liverpool, with Minamino in the Firmino role centrally, flanked by Mane (right) and Origi (left).
3′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
They have now! Pedro pounces on a Williams error and whips a low, teasing cross for Giroud, but Van Dijk does so well to get into the right position to hack the ball clear.
2′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Kepa saves! Another Chelsea error, as Rudiger plays the ball to Minamino. The ball breaks in the area to Mane, but his shot is right at Kepa and he gathers at the second attempt.
Chelsea haven’t got off the bus yet.
1′ – Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool start on the front foot, and Mane robs Zouma on the edge of the box. He flicks the ball back for Neco Williams, who hoists a terrific cross to the back post for Origi, but it’s well-cleared by Azpilicueta.
Peeeep!
We’re underway in London!
The sides are in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge.
How do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
By the way – there are no replays in the fifth round of the Cup: we will have a winner tonight, even if it means going to penalties.
Elsewhere tonight, West Brom host Newcastle while Reading host Sheffield United.
Dara O’Shea starts for West Brom; and David McGoldrick and John Egan start for the Blades at Reading.
Team News
Chelsea
Kepa returns in nets having been forced to endure a few weeks of Frank Lampard favouring his Willy.
It’s a 200th (!) Chelsea appearance for Pedro, while 18-year-old Billy Gilmour starts in midfield. Among his former Chelsea senior appearances was a decent showing in a 1-1 pre-season draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park last summer.
Your Chelsea team to play Liverpool! 👊#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/x9FgR7Kz4p— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2020
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp indulges in his customary FA Cup rotation, but not to the extent he ususally does. Neco Williams comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold who gets a night off, while Joe Gomez returns in place of Dejan Lovren, who was spotted this morning at the Watford training ground, still tugging on Troy Deeney’s shirt.
Alisson also gets a night off, with Adrian in goal and Andy Lonergan – rather than Irish U21 ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher – on the bench.
Firmino and Salah are on the bench, with Minamino and Origi picked in support of Sadio Mane.
Curtis Jones gets another chance to impress from the start.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020
Our side to face @ChelseaFC in the #EmiratesFACup 👊
CAN LIVERPOOL AVOID a third defeat in four games?
We didn’t expect to be writing that line this season, but hey, events etc etc.
Having struggled to a win at home to West Ham either side of defeats to Atletico Madrid and Saturday’s surprise walloping at Watford, Jurgen Klopp’s side arrive at Stamford Bridge amid their worst run of form this season.
That’s a pretty enviable losing streak in Frank Lampard’s eyes, as things have hit the skids for him of late. Chelsea have won just 4 of 11 games in 2020, and this competition remains their best chance of a trophy this season given they are just waiting for Bayern Munich to put them out of their misery in Europe.
Kick off in this FA Cup fifth round clash is at 7.45pm, and you can follow it all live here on The42.
You can get in touch below the line or by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, and team news follows…
