'A special player and person' - Shelbourne's Jemma Quinn announces retirement

SHELBOURNE’S JEMMA QUINN has announced her impending retirement from League of Ireland football.

The 36-year-old striker will call time after “four amazing years with the Reds,” in which she won one Women’s Premier Division title (2022) and two FAI Cups (2022 and 2024).

Quinn joined Shelbourne after impressing for amateur club Killester-Donnycarney on her return to football following almost a decade away. She was originally invited to train with the Tolka Park outfit by then-manager Noel King, who she previously played for at Stella Maris.

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗝𝗲𝗺𝗺𝗮 ❤️



After four amazing years with the Reds, Jemma Quinn has announced retirement from League of Ireland football ⚽️



A huge thank you to Jemma from all at Shelbourne FC for what she brought to the club both on and off the pitch. A special player and… pic.twitter.com/wvcDmv6o8X — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) October 5, 2025

Having made her Women’s Premier Division debut aged 32, the Dubliner scored seven goals in her first season as she helped Shels to a stunning league and cup double.

Quinn memorably scored a brilliant brace off the bench in the 2023 FAI Cup final, but Shelbourne were defeated by Athlone Town in a dramatic penalty shootout.

She scored twice in 12 substitute appearances this season, the most recent a 2-1 win over Wexford at Tolka Park yesterday.

Shelbourne confirmed Quinn’s retirement this afternoon. “A huge thank you to Jemma from all at Shelbourne FC for what she brought to the club both on and off the pitch. A special player and person,” a post on X reads. “Once a Red, always a Red.”

A player who always gave 100% on the pitch 👊



Best of luck to Shelbourne’s Jemma Quinn who retires from LOI football at the end of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/rfnmDKOkjy — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) October 5, 2025

Quinn is one of several veterans in the Shels ranks, with captain Pearl Slattery, Noelle Murray and Rachel Graham also representing the club with distinction through the years.

Shelbourne round out their season away to Shamrock Rovers next weekend: they will finish second after Athlone Town wrapped up back to back league titles midweek.

Athlone’s unbeaten campaign, however, came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Peamount United yesterday. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scored the winner in the 87th minute at Greenogue.

Meanwhile, Jessie Stapleton proved the only Irish goalscorer in the WSL and WSL 2 this weekend. The former Shels star headed home Nottingham Forest’s equaliser in their 4-1 win over Portsmouth in WSL 2.

On target: Jessie Stapleton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Courtney Brosnan missed her third game in succession for Everton with a knee injury, while Leanne Kiernan was again absent from the matchday squad as Liverpool’s nightmare start continued with a 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted London City Lionesses.

Reds boss Gareth Taylor expects Kiernan to return from a foot injury next weekend, in a boost for Ireland ahead of their Uefa Nations League promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium later this month.

Elsewhere in the WSL this weekend, defending champions Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, and Manchester City secured a 3-2 win late on against Arsenal.