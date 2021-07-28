Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Olympic Breakfast: Quartet get Ireland off the mark with bronze medal

It was a positive day for Ireland at the Sea Forest Waterway and Kokugikan Arena.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 6:54 AM
11 minutes ago 1,567 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507720

Article Banner (1)

Before today, four Irish women had won an Olympic medal. Now that number has doubled. Day five in Tokyo brought joy for team Ireland with several masterclasses and one shock victory. Welcome to the latest of our overnight updates from the Olympic Games. 

The Irish Eye

Ireland have their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty. A storming second-half surge saw the Irish boat claim a bronze medal just ahead of the British challenge. 

Australia held on for first with the Dutch in second. 

emily-hegarty-eimear-lambe-and-aifric-keogh-celebrate-after-winning-the-bronze Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Also at the Sea Forest Waterway, the Irish pair of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy roared into tomorrow’s final, winning today’s semi-final with a world’s best time of 6:05.33. 

However, there was disappointment for the women’s double sculls team of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen, who finished fifth and must settle for a place in tomorrow’s B final.

In the women’s pair semi-final, Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska also missed out on a qualifying place and will enter the B final. Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finished tenth overall after coming fourth in their B final. 

The Ireland rugby Sevens finished their Olympic campaign with a loss, going down 22-0 to Kenya in their play-off for 9th/10th place. 

As for the women’s hockey team, their pool tie against Germany ended in a 4-2 defeat. It means Friday’s pool fixture against India is now crucial. 

Having won yesterday’s opening race, the Irish sailing pair of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove took 12th place in the second of ten races today. 

Megan Fletcher’s Olympic debut ended in defeat after she was beaten by Austria’s Michaela Polleres in their women’s 70kg round 32 contest. She became only the second woman to represent Ireland in judo at this level. 

Over at the Kokugikan Arena, Lisburn boxer Kurt Walker delivered an almighty shock when he eliminated reigning world champion and number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan. 

The featherweight last 16 ended in a split decision triumph for the Irishman. He marches on to the last eight and a fight for a medal. 

Who else is making headlines? 

Australian Ariarne Titmus took gold to dethrone American great Katie Ledecky in the Olympic 200m freestyle final.

Cue Dean Boxall’s distinctive celebrations…

Ledecky bounced back in her signature event, the 1500-meter freestyle, to get her first gold of these games. 

New Zealand defeated Great Britain 29-7 to set up a rugby 7s final against Fiji. That is scheduled for 10.00am later today. 

Reader feedback

“It was a masterclass. Probably the best single boxing performance in Irish Olympic history. He made the world champion look silly for large parts of the fight, but sustained quite a bit damage in the 3rd.

“The yank he faces on Sunday looks like he has a big career in post-Olympic pro boxing. I hope Mr Walker has enough time to recharge for an equally gruelling test.” 

Charles Mander aptly sumarises the Lisburn boxer’s display earlier this morning. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Your Olympic schedule for the rest of today

There is more Irish boxing action to come as Aoife O’Rourke takes on China’s Qian Li for a place in the middleweight division quarter-finals. Their fight is set for 10.18 am. 

In badminton, Nhat Nguyen’s latest Group F clash takes place at 10.40am when he will face Wang Tzu-wei. 

Mona McSharry returns to the pool later this morning for her 200m breaststroke heat at 11.36am. 

 Highlight of the night

The 200m women’s freestyle also saw Hong Kong win their first Olympic medal in swimming. The figure who delivered it was Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, grandniece of Charlie. 

Some further reading

The Irish Times’ Ian O’Riordan on the Budokan judo arena, where Dylan recorded one of his best live albums. 

Quote of the day 

“It is a bit surreal. I think it is just something for the future. Hopefully, this will be the first of many. Hopefully, it gives the young girls coming up real hope it is completely possible. If we can do it, anyone can,” a delighted Emily Hegarty told RTE post-race.

Get in touch

Questions, comments and expertise are always warmly received in the comments section below, or drop me a line at maurice@the42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie