Tuesday 5 November, 2019
8 home-based players included as Pauw names Ireland squad for vital qualifier with Greece

The match takes place on 12 November in Panionios, Athens.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 1:18 PM
Ireland's Rianna Jarrett impressed in their most recent qualifier against Ukraine.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EIGHT HOME-BASED players have been included in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad for the Euro 2021 qualifier away to Greece.

Fresh from being part of Wexford Youths’ FAI Cup triumph on Sunday, Rianna Jarrett features among the strikers.

Peamount duo Niamh Reid Burke and Claire Walsh are also included, as are Shelbourne quartet Chloe Mustaki,  Jessica Ziu, Jamie Finn and Emily Whelan, along with Cork City’s Eabha O’Mahony.

Jarrett is not the only player who will be going into the game on a high. Arsenal duo Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe recently helped the North London club qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals, while they are joined in the competition’s last eight by Clare Shine’s Glasgow City.

Meanwhile, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan is coming off the back of a strong season with North Carolina Courage, with the Cork native helping the side retain their NWSL title in the United States, in addition to being named the club MVP for the second consecutive season.

The match takes place on 12 November in Panionios, Athens, with the game kicking off at 1pm Irish time.

Ireland currently sit second in Group I, following opening wins over Montenegro and Ukraine, while group favourites Germany are currently top with four wins from four.

The Greece match will be the team’s final fixture of 2019, with the campaign set to recommence in March 2020 with a double header (home to Greece, away to Montenegro). 

Ireland will qualify for the Euros if they top the group, though they could also reach the finals by finishing second — either as one of the three best runners-up or via the play-offs.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihane (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)
Defenders: Keeva Keena (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City WFC)
Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia), Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)
Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Clare Shine (Glasgow City)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

