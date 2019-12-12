This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shortlist for 2019 RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year unveiled - who should win?

11 rising stars have been nominated for the award.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,493 Views 3 Comments
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

RTÉ HAVE UNVEILED THE shortlist for the 2019 Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

11 rising stars have been nominated for the accolade which was awarded to gymnast Rhys McClenaghan last year.

McClenaghan has been shortlisted for the gong again this year after making history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart. He won a bronze medal on the pommel horse back in October.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Aaron Connolly also features after making his first start in the Premier League, scoring twice in a victory over Spurs in October. The 19-year-old made his international senior debut for the Republic of Ireland a week later as a substitute against Georgia.

Kilkenny hurler Adrian Mullen has made the cut after an incredible year in which he helped Ballyhale Shamrocks to All-Ireland glory. He also enjoyed a stellar debut season on the senior inter-county stage which saw him pick up the Young Hurler of the Year award.

Sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, boxer Niamh Fay and swimmer Mona McSharry are also among the list of nominees who are tipped for the award.

Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 on RTÉ One on Saturday 14 December at 9.20pm.

The Sportsperson of the Year award as well as the Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year awards will be presented and there will be a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

The shortlist of nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 Young Sportsperson of the Year is in alphabetical order.

Who do you think should win?


Poll Results:

Aaron Connolly (130)
Rhys McClenaghan (111)
Rhasidat Adeleke&nbsp; (65)
Mona McSharry (63)
Adrian Mullen (44)
Craig Casey (30)
Sarah Healy (24)
Kate O'Connor (11)
Lara Gillespie (6)
Niamh Fay (4)
Nicole Turner (2)











