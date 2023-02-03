Vincent Kompany dismisses concerns over Michael Obafemi's attitude

MICHAEL OBAFEMI IS a “good person” who will add a lot at Burnely, according to Clarets manager Vincent Kompany.

The Republic of Ireland international striker signed for the runaway Championship leaders on loan until the end of this season earlier this week.

Obafemi, 23, joined from Swansea City. Burnley attempted to bring the Dubliner to Turf Moor during the summer but were rebuffed, while Swans manager Russell Martin revealed earlier in January that the club had rejected two bids for him.

Obafemi had not featured for Swansea for two months, with Martin explaining how the player was not doing enough to be part of his current plans.

The player’s game time in the Championship has been limited for much of this season following the initial failed move to Burnley, with the Swansea coach saying in September the player needed to show that “he’s in the right place to contribute to the group”.

Question marks have hung over Obafemi’s attitude through the years. In 2019, his former manager at Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl, suggested the then-teenager had “a lack of professionalism in his whole life”.

But Kompany has seen no issues so far and appears impressed with how he has slotted in.

Asked what the forward will bring, the Burnley boss and former Manchester City and Belgium defender said: “An extra smile! The profile, his speed.

“He has been well coached for many years so there is a huge advantage for him and us in that he will assimilate quickly. The only thing is, and he knows because I have been honest with him, is he is on his own pathway and we want to get him fit and 100%.

“There is no rush. He just needs to get 100% fit and bring that smile to the team and all will be well.”

Vincent Kompany has no doubt that Michael Obafemi will be a success story at Burnley.



Obafemi is unlikely to feature against Norwich City this weekend, but Kompany believes he has the personality to succeed at Burnley as they target an instant return to the Premier League.

“I come from Brussels and if you grow up in Brussels and you have a team like Anderlecht, then everyone comes with a bit of flavour and a taste, and a bit of colour,” the former Anderlecht boss added, as quoted by LancsLive.

“For me, the most important thing to check is fundamentally is the person a good person or a bad person. Can they be told and coached and accept it? On that side, I am not worried.

“The rest of it, everybody has to have an opportunity to grow and improve. We have done it (the deal) in a way that is smart for us as a club. There is a big upside and little risk.”