Here is all the sport that has been postponed

Ireland's game with Slovakia is now in doubt along with many other sporting fixtures.

Ireland's game with Slovakia is now in doubt along with many other sporting fixtures.

ON A DRAMATIC day, the following decisions turned today into shutdown Thursday.

1: Irish government wants a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people until 29 March.

2: Slovak FA send request to postpone Ireland’s Euro play-off game in Bratislava.

3: Spanish football authorities have suspended all games in La Liga for two weeks

4: The NBA suspended its basketball programme until further notice

5: The GAA calls off all its games – inter-county, club, camogie and ladies football – until 29 March.

6. The Association of Tennis Professionals [ATP] has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tour.

Prior to today, other main sporting events to have been postponed or cancelled include