Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Here is all the sport that has been postponed

Thursday 12 March will be remembered as the day when sport got shut down.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 2:16 PM
39 minutes ago 1,829 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5043682
Ireland's game with Slovakia is now in doubt along with many other sporting fixtures.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland's game with Slovakia is now in doubt along with many other sporting fixtures.
Ireland's game with Slovakia is now in doubt along with many other sporting fixtures.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ON A DRAMATIC day, the following decisions turned today into shutdown Thursday.

1: Irish government wants a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people until 29 March.

2: Slovak FA send request to postpone Ireland’s Euro play-off game in Bratislava.

3: Spanish football authorities have suspended all games in La Liga for two weeks

4: The NBA suspended its basketball programme until further notice

5: The GAA calls off all its games – inter-county, club, camogie and ladies football – until 29 March.

6. The Association of Tennis Professionals [ATP] has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tour.

Prior to today, other main sporting events to have been postponed or cancelled include

  • Ireland’s Six Nations games against Italy and France
  • England’s Six Nations fixture in Rome against Italy
  • Serie A fixtures until 3 April
  • The Hong Kong, Rome and Paris marathons
  • Pro14 fixtures:
  • Benetton v Ulster on 29 February
  • Munster v Benetton 27 March
  • Connacht v Zebre 4 April
  • Benetton v Munster 4 April
  • Last night’s Premier League game between Man City v Arsenal 
  • Tonight’s Inter v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma Europa League games
  • World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for this weekend have been postponed until March 2021
  • Tennis’ Xi’an Open, Kunming Open, Fed Cup finals and play-offs and Indian Wells tournament

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

