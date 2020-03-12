Here is all the sport that has been postponed

ON A DRAMATIC day, the following decisions turned today into shutdown Thursday.
1: Irish government wants a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people until 29 March.
2: Slovak FA send request to postpone Ireland’s Euro play-off game in Bratislava.
3: Spanish football authorities have suspended all games in La Liga for two weeks
4: The NBA suspended its basketball programme until further notice
5: The GAA calls off all its games – inter-county, club, camogie and ladies football – until 29 March.
6. The Association of Tennis Professionals [ATP] has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tour.
Prior to today, other main sporting events to have been postponed or cancelled include
- Ireland’s Six Nations games against Italy and France
- England’s Six Nations fixture in Rome against Italy
- Serie A fixtures until 3 April
- The Hong Kong, Rome and Paris marathons
- Pro14 fixtures:
- Benetton v Ulster on 29 February
- Munster v Benetton 27 March
- Connacht v Zebre 4 April
- Benetton v Munster 4 April
- Last night’s Premier League game between Man City v Arsenal
- Tonight’s Inter v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma Europa League games
- World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for this weekend have been postponed until March 2021
- Tennis’ Xi’an Open, Kunming Open, Fed Cup finals and play-offs and Indian Wells tournament
