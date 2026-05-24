Player ratings: how Irish footballers abroad fared this season

N.B. FOR THE sake of brevity, we have limited this list to foreign-based players in and around the Republic of Ireland squad in recent years.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhín Kelleher: A virtual ever-present for a Keith Andrews-managed Brentford team who have gone from being tipped for relegation to challenging for Europe. Kelleher had impressed in his role as Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper, but the 27-year-old had made just 25 Premier League appearances in six seasons with the Reds’ first-team squad before more than doubling this tally in the 2025-26 campaign. 9/10

Mark Travers: Made just three senior appearances in all competitions over the course of the campaign, one of which was in Ireland’s 0-0 friendly draw with North Macedonia, as he spent most of the season on Everton’s bench with Jordan Pickford invariably preferred by David Moyes. 5/10

Josh Keeley: Keeley was rewarded with his Ireland debut against Grenada after making 46 appearances in all competitions for a Luton Town team that agonisingly finished a point outside the League One play-offs. 8/10

Max O’Leary: Missed the early part of the season due to an ankle injury and lost his place as Bristol City’s number one in the process. He joined West Brom on a six-month deal in the January transfer window, making 17 appearances in all competitions as the Baggies narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship. 7/10

Gavin Bazunu: Largely a season to forget for Bazunu. He made 19 appearances for Southampton, but was allowed to leave the Saints on loan in January for Championship rivals Stoke City. However, his spell at the relegation-threatened club was marred by injury problems, with the 24-year-old making only six appearances for the Potters. 6/10

Killian Cahill: The 22-year-old from Meath joined Leyton Orient on a two-year deal from Brighton last summer. Since then, the goalkeeper has been in and out of the team for the League One outfit, making 20 appearances in all competitions, the last of which was on 27 January. 6/10

Defenders

Shane Duffy: A difficult season for Duffy that culminated in his Norwich City departure. The 34-year-old made just four Championship appearances for the Canaries, and none in 2026. Unfortunately, his season will probably be best remembered for a social media controversy last October that felt like the beginning of the end of his time at Carrow Road. 5/10

Robbie Brady: An injury-ravaged campaign limited Brady to just five Championship appearances – all from the bench. Without the Ireland international for the most part, Preston did not fare particularly well, as they finished the campaign in 14th place. It was not a major surprise, therefore, when the Lilywhites announced during the week that Brady would be leaving upon the expiration of his contract this summer. 5/10

Seamus Coleman: Coleman recently announced the end of his Everton playing career after a stellar 17-year stint at the club. For the third successive campaign, the Donegal native was largely on the periphery of the Toffees’ first team, making four Premier League appearances, including a Goodison Park farewell in the game with Sunderland last weekend. 5/10

Jake O'Brien of Everton takes on Chemsdine Talbi of Sunderland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jake O’Brien: An impressive second season for O’Brien at Everton. The 25-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions and was largely deployed at right back rather than his preferred centre-half position. The Corkonian’s only goal had a big impact on the title race, as it came in the Toffees’ 3-3 draw with Man City at the start of the month. 8/10

Andrew Omabamidele: After an ill-fated move to Nottingham Forest, Omabamidele has reinvigorated his career in France. Injury problems restricted his minutes, but the 23-year-old still managed 25 top-flight appearances (and 39 in all competitions) for a Strasbourg side that finished eighth in Ligue 1 and made it to the semi-finals of the Uefa Conference League. 7/10

Nathan Collins: Had a slight blip in form in the early part of the season and injury problems contributed to spending most of February on the bench, but for the most part, Collins distinguished himself for a third consecutive season at Brentford, captaining the side to a much better-than-expected Premier League campaign. 8/10

James Abankwah: Now has two Ireland senior appearances under his belt. The 22-year-old is still technically a Udinese player, but last played in Serie A in December 2024. He spent this season (and some of last) on loan at Watford, featuring 32 times for the club that finished 16th in the Championship. He had a rough spell at the start of the season – he was red-carded in a 3-1 defeat to Coventry and was left on the bench seven times during an eight-game period around November/December. But he earned more minutes as the season developed and his versatility came in handy, featuring at right-back, centre-back and left-back at various stages. 7/10

Corrie Ndaba: One of the less familiar names to feature in the Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Canada. The 26-year-old defender has featured 15 times for Lecce in Serie A since signing from Kilmarnock in the summer. The Dubliner appears to be considered a squad player by the Italian side, as he has completed 90 minutes on just two occasions and has been an unused sub for 23 of their matches this season. 6/10

Liam Scales: Another successful year in Scotland for the 27-year-old, who made 60 appearances in all competitions (including Ireland games). The former Shamrock Rovers player was rewarded for his performances, committing to a new long-term contract with Celtic in April. Scales had a brief spell where he wasn’t starting regularly during Wilfried Nancy’s ill-fated reign, but otherwise was a virtual ever-present as the Bhoys claimed a 14th title in 15 seasons, as well as Saturday’s cup final success. 9/10

Alex Murphy: A frustrating campaign for the 21-year-old. Having enjoyed a productive loan spell with Bolton in League One in the second half of last season, he regularly made Newcastle’s matchday squad but rarely played. The Galwegian made one Premier League cameo, featuring in the 89th minute of the Magpies’ 4-1 loss to Liverpool in January. Aside from that, there were two League Cup appearances and one each in the FA Cup and Champions League games against Aston Villa and Qarabag, with the latter fixture being his only start this season. 5/10

Mark McGuinness of Sheffield United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mark McGuinness: The 25-year-old centre-back has two Ireland caps under his belt after starting the Grenada friendly. The former Arsenal youngster was part of a Luton Town squad that were relegated from the Championship last year, and he began this season in League One. But the Slough-born footballer made the move back up to the second tier ahead of the summer transfer deadline, going on to feature 26 times for a Blades side that finished 13th. He had a lengthy spell out of the side from February to April but regained his place towards the end of the campaign. 6/10

Dara O’Shea: Remarkably, the 27-year-old played every single Championship minute of Ipswich Town’s 46-game promotion-winning campaign. He is likely to be key again as Kieran McKenna’s team attempt to stay in the Premier League. His appearance for Ireland against Grenada, where he once again completed 90 minutes, was his 56th in all competitions. O’Shea is the epitome of reliability and consistency. 10/10

Ryan Manning: An important player for a Southampton team, Manning alternated between left-back and left wing-back for the Saints’ rollercoaster season, contributing six goals and eight assists. The Galway native’s proficiency at dead-ball situations is an especially useful asset for any team. 8/10

Darragh Lenihan: Another luckless campaign for the defender, who has been capped four times by Ireland. Lenihan is expected to leave Middlesbrough upon the expiration of his contract this summer. The Meath native made just two appearances, the last of which was in September, amid a third consecutive season ruined by injuries. 5/10

Tayo Adaramola: The 22-year-old was another player to make his Ireland debut against Grenada. The full-back has been at Crystal Palace since 2015, joining from St Kevin’s Boys, but he has played all his first-team football on loan. The first half of the season was spent in League One with Leyton Orient. In January, Adaramola moved up to the Championship, lining out for a Sheffield Wednesday team that had looked destined for relegation even before then. He made 16 appearances for the Owls, including in what was just their second league win of the season, as they beat West Brom on the final day. 7/10

Will Ferry: Another player who was rewarded with an Ireland debut against Grenada after a strong season, impressing off the bench during the routine 5-0 win for the Boys in Green. Ferry won Dundee United Players’ Player of the Year and Men’s Player of the Year awards after featuring 41 times for the club that finished top of the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership following the end-of-season split. The 25-year-old wing-back, who represented Southampton at youth level, is one of many Irish players who could be on the move this summer. 9/10

Blackburn Rovers' Eiran Cashin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Eiran Cashin: Opportunities have been limited for Cashin since he made the move from Derby County to Premier League Brighton, so he wisely opted to go on loan this season. Initially, he joined Birmingham, and the defender was in and out of the team there. A temporary move to Blackburn in the second half of the campaign proved more successful, as the 24-year-old became a regular at Ewood Park, helping the Michael O’Neill-managed side stave off the threat of relegation. 7/10

Joel Bagan: Left-back/wing-back is one of the areas where Ireland have not been blessed with an abundance of options in recent times, and the 24-year-old has the potential to become a prominent member of the squad after a strong season in which he made 52 appearances in all competitions for a Cardiff City team that secured promotion to the Championship. Bagan’s performances were so impressive that he earned a spot in the League One team of the season, and he likely would have made his Ireland debut against Grenada, but had to withdraw from the squad through injury. 9/10

John Egan: Before this season, Egan’s career looked like it could be winding down. His fruitful Sheffield United spell effectively ended in September 2023 while the Blades were still a Premier League club. The cruciate injury he suffered put him out of action for over a year. The Cork native had a short spell at Burnley in which first-team opportunities were limited. But it’s no coincidence that since joining Hull City during the January 2025 transfer window and establishing himself there, the Tigers have gone from being a relegation-threatened Championship outfit to one that have made an improbable return to the Premier League. 9/10

Jimmy Dunne: The Dundalk native seems to be establishing himself as a cult hero at QPR, while gaining Ireland recognition as a result of his success there. This year was another solid campaign for the 28-year-old, appearing 42 times in all competitions for a side that finished 15th in the Championship, although he missed the last couple of games through injury. 8/10

Festy Ebosele: A mixed season at best for the 23-year-old. He was involved in Ireland’s memorable wins over Portugal and Hungary, coming off the bench in both matches, but did not feature in the Czechia play-off. The Enniscorthy native made 14 appearances in the Turkish Süper Lig for İstanbul Başakşehir, as they finished fifth. However, Ebosele was sent off twice and has appeared only once since the turn of the year, after being close to a Championship return in January. It would be a big surprise if he didn’t move elsewhere in the summer. 5/10

Kevin O’Toole: A surprise call-up for the Portugal and Hungary fixtures in November, although he is still awaiting an Ireland debut, having not featured in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s plans since then. The 27-year-old played regularly at left-back for New York City FC’s 2026 MLS campaign, but missed their last couple of games with a leg injury. 7/10

Callum O’Dowda: Like his club, O’Dowda has had an up-and-down season. He made 29 appearances in total, featuring in Ferencváros’ run to the Europa League round of 16. Robbie Keane’s side won their domestic cup, but missed out on an eighth successive league title triumph on the final day. The 31-year-old missed a significant chunk of the season through injury, which is why he has been regularly absent from Ireland squads, as he managed to complete 90 minutes on only three occasions in the league. 6/10

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers wins an aerial duel with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Matt Doherty: Made 15 appearances in all competitions for relegated Wolves, with his most recent Ireland appearance coming in the 2-2 draw with Hungary at the beginning of the World Cup qualifying campaign. He completed 90 minutes in the Premier League on only four occasions, partially due to persistent injury problems, while he will likely need a John Egan-style late career resurgence if he wants to maintain a regular presence in Hallgrímsson’s squads. 6/10

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Josh Honohan: Has had a nightmare with injuries since moving from Shamrock Rovers to Lincoln City. Consequently, his last senior appearance remains the Hoops’ 1-0 win over Galway in October 2025. The 25-year-old will be hoping to put these woes behind him and become an integral player for Lincoln in the Championship next season and regain his Ireland squad place, having been called up for the friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg last summer. 5/10

Midfielders

Alan Browne: Having been deemed surplus to requirements at Sunderland following their promotion to the Premier League, the 30-year-old revived his career on loan at Middlesbrough, making 44 appearances in all competitions. The Corkonian regained his place in the Ireland squad as a result, though the season ended in heartbreak on the international and club front. Browne missed a penalty in the shootout as Ireland lost their World Cup play-off with Czechia, while he was also part of the Boro side that fell narrowly short of promotion to the Premier League. 7/10

Jayson Molumby: The Waterford native was one of the positives for a West Brom team that spent the campaign mired in relegation trouble. The 26-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions, and following a short spell out of the squad, regained his place in the Ireland team, starting both the memorable Hungary win and the Czechia play-off. 8/10

Finn Azaz: Having been such a key figure for Middlesbrough last year, Azaz has continued to impress since joining Southampton, helping them recover from top-flight relegation last year and fall just short of a Premier League return. The 25-year-old registered 11 goals and eight assists, though the highlight was probably a spectacular strike in their narrow FA Cup semi-final loss to eventual winners Man City. 8/10

Alex Gilbert: Gilbert could make his Ireland debut in the forthcoming friendlies against Qatar and Canada. The 24-year-old looked set for a Middlesbrough exit at one stage and had to wait until December for his first Championship appearance of the summer before featuring 22 times in total. However, the fact that he completed 90 minutes on only three occasions and was left on the bench for both legs of the play-off semi-final and the final suggests he is still considered a squad player. 6/10

Joe Hodge during the Liga Portugal game between CD Tondela and SL Benfica. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Joe Hodge: As his four-year spell at Wolves came to an end, Hodge decided to move to Portugal and sign a four-year deal with newly promoted Primeira Liga club Tondela. The 23-year-old’s time there has been inconsistent. The ex-Ireland U21 international has been tried in defensive, central and attacking midfield positions, starting 18 of his side’s 34 league matches and coming off the bench eight times. The type of technically accomplished midfielder that Ireland often lack, Hodge received his first senior Ireland call-up for the Qatar and Canada matches, but will need a stronger campaign next year if he is to become more of a permanent fixture in the Boys in Green’s setup. 6/10

Andrew Moran: Another gifted creative player of the type Ireland traditionally struggle to produce. However, like Hodge, the ex-Bray Wanderers youngster has had a mixed campaign. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan from Brighton at Los Angeles FC, where his teammates included Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min. The Dubliner’s time in MLS was not a success, though, as only three of his 10 appearances were starts. Moran has had to be similarly patient since joining Preston permanently in the January window, with seven starts and four appearances from the bench for a Lilywhites side that finished the Championship campaign in 14th position. 6/10

Conor Coventry: At one stage, the 25-year-old looked a strong contender to replace the injured Josh Cullen for the Czechia play-off, having made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 defeat of Portugal. Coventry started the season as a regular for Charlton in the Championship, but he was used more sparingly in the second half of the campaign, missing out on squad selection for the game in Prague, though he was recalled for the Grenada fixture. 6/10

Rory Finneran: One of the more difficult players to rate, given that he has made just one senior club appearance to date, featuring in Blackburn’s FA Cup tie with Cambridge in January 2024. The promising 18-year-old still appears some way off first-team football since joining Newcastle in the summer of 2024, but did make an eye-catching cameo in Ireland’s 5-0 win over Grenada. 7/10

Jason Knight: The 25-year-old missed Ireland’s pivotal November games and a substantial chunk of the Championship season with an abductor injury. He recovered and had a strong second half of the season with Bristol City, though he had to settle for a place on the bench in Ireland’s heartbreaking Czechia loss. 7/10

Harvey Vale: A surprise inclusion in the squad for the World Cup play-off, after switching his international allegiance to Ireland. The 22-year-old is another useful creative outlet for Hallgrímsson and can play in a variety of positions. His season was somewhat stop-start, having been ruled out of most of November to January through injury, while he also missed Ireland’s summer games as a precaution. But he still appeared 31 times in the Championship, registering four goals and eight assists. 7/10

Bosun Lawal of Stoke City makes a run with the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Bosun Lawal: The 22-year-old St Kevin’s Boys alumnus, who can play in the defence or midfield, has a high ceiling and the potential to become an Ireland regular after making his debut in the friendly with North Macedonia last March. The Dubliner impressed in the Championship with Stoke City, even in a campaign hampered by injury. Lawal started just over half (25) of their league matches, as they finished eight points off the relegation zone in 17th spot. 7/10

Jack Taylor: With injuries to other midfielders, Taylor has become an important player for Ireland of late, starting both the Portugal and Czechia games, in addition to coming off the bench in the 80th minute in Budapest. He was similarly influential for Ipswich, featuring 42 times in all competitions for the Tractor Boys. Whether he receives significant game time in the Premier League next season is uncertain. This year, 15 of his 39 Championship appearances were off the bench. 7/10

Josh Cullen: A key player for both Ireland and Burnley, Cullen had been performing relatively well for both before suffering a season-ending cruciate injury in December that ruled him out of the all-important Czechia game. The Clarets had already looked in danger of relegation before this setback, and in the 30-year-old’s absence, they continued to struggle badly. 6/10

Jamie McGrath: McGrath had a disappointing end to the campaign, as he was sent off against Celtic and substituted at half-time in the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, but was excellent overall. The 29-year-old scored nine goals in 41 appearances for Hibernian, winning both the players’ and fans’ Player of the Year awards as a result. 8/10

Mark Sykes: The versatile midfielder remains very much on the fringes of the Ireland squad. The 28-year-old has made over 150 appearances for Bristol City since joining the club in 2022. That included 38 appearances in the Championship this campaign, although only 25 were starts, as the Robins finished 12th. 6/10

Will Smallbone: A tough season for Smallbone, much of which he missed with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old joined Millwall on loan from Southampton at the beginning of the campaign, but made just 10 appearances for Alex Neil’s side, and only four of those were starts. He briefly returned to the Ireland team last October, coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat by Portugal and starting in the 1-0 victory against Armenia. 5/10

Killian Phillips: Phillips featured off the bench in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Armenia, and perhaps tellingly, he has not returned to the international setup since then. At club level, however, he has had a solid season individually. The San Diego-born footballer has appeared 51 times in all competitions for St Mirren, scoring nine goals and helping them win the Scottish League Cup, although they may yet be relegated, with the second leg of their play-off against Partick Thistle to come. 8/10

Attackers:

Troy Parrott: Could hardly have wished for a better season. Became a bona fide star of the Irish team following five goals in two games against Hungary and Portugal. He was similarly exceptional for AZ Alkmaar, finishing the season with 31 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances in all competitions. As a consequence, the Dubliner is expected to move on this summer and play at a higher level next year. 10/10

Chiedozie Ogbene of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Chiedozie Ogbene: Had a better season internationally than at club level. The fact that Ogbene started all three of the big games against Portugal, Hungary and Czechia shows how highly Hallgrímsson values him. At club level, the winger made three appearances for Ipswich before joining Sheffield United on loan. He didn’t get much of a look in with the Blades either, though, finishing the season with only 15 Championship appearances, 10 of which were starts. 5/10

Mason Melia: Another one difficult to rate as he is still awaiting his Tottenham debut, with his last senior appearance for St Patrick’s Athletic against Shelbourne last November. The 18-year-old could make his Ireland debut before the season ends, after being called up for the friendlies against Qatar and Canada. Although Melia has been restricted to U21s football at Spurs in January, with an injury also impacting his time there, meaning he had to wait until April to play football of any sort. 6/10

Jaden Umeh: Another promising prospect, the 18-year-old was one of the more surprising names included for Ireland’s end-of-season matches. After becoming Cork City’s youngest-ever senior footballer at 15, he moved to Benfica and is still awaiting his first-team debut at the Portuguese giants. However, the winger is highly regarded by club and country alike, and he has played regularly at underage level for both. 7/10

Adam Idah: The 25-year-old played a handful of games for Celtic at the start of the campaign before moving to Swansea. Injury problems restricted the Cork native to 25 Championship matches with the Welsh club. And he was mainly used as an impact sub, all but six of his appearances coming off the bench. He still managed six goals during a stop-start campaign, and also scored what turned out to be a very important late equaliser in Ireland’s 2-2 draw at home to Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier. 6/10

Tom Cannon: Similar to Idah, Cannon finished the season with six goals after a campaign heavily disrupted by injury. An ankle problem saw him miss 17 successive Championship matches, and even by the time he recovered, the 23-year-old was mainly used from the bench towards the end of the season. A brace in Ireland’s friendly with Grenada was a welcome confidence boost, but the Aintree-born player will likely need to do more at club level to stay in the Boys in Green squad long term, with plenty of competition for the forward spots. 6/10

Millenic Alli: One of the more remarkable career trajectories, given that Alli was playing non-league football as recently as the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old began the season in League One with Luton Town, before moving on loan to Championship side Portsmouth in January. He played 44 times in all competitions, including an Ireland debut off the bench against Grenada. He may well return to the English second tier next season, having reportedly attracted interest from several clubs at that level in the past. 7/10

Oxford United's Aidomo Emakhu (right) battles with Charlton Athletic's Kayne Ramsay (centre). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Aidomo Emakhu: Having made over 80 appearances for Millwall since joining at the beginning of 2023, the 22-year-old signed for their rivals Oxford United in January, making 11 league appearances with the latter. In total, he featured 38 times in the Championship this season, although only 17 of those were starts. An early finish to the campaign with Oxford relegated also led to a 63rd-minute appearance off the bench for his Ireland senior debut against Grenada. 6/10

Jack Moylan: Had a somewhat slow start to life at Lincoln City after joining from Shelbourne in early 2024. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old’s career has really taken off this season. Despite missing much of the campaign’s first half through injury, Moylan was key to Lincoln’s promotion to the Championship. He chipped in with 11 goals and seven assists from 31 appearances, and was named on the League One Team of the Season. A hat-trick on his Ireland debut against Grenada was the icing on the cake and suggested he is capable of staying at international level in the long term. 9/10

Kasey McAteer: Did not have any involvement with Ireland this season beyond their opening two World Cup qualifiers, although he was selected for the Grenada squad before being withdrawn through injury. McAteer made 33 appearances in all competitions as Ipswich won promotion. Although the 24-year-old may struggle for minutes in the Premier League next season, having made only 14 Championship starts. 6/10

Johnny Kenny: Still officially a Celtic player, the Sligo native scored four goals in 15 Scottish Premiership appearances before joining Bolton Wanderers in January. The 22-year-old had a slow start to his League One career; however, a remarkable haul of five goals in as many games in the closing stages of the campaign helped secure his team a spot in the play-offs. A knee injury, unfortunately, ruled him out of the climactic games, but Bolton have still managed to make it to the final without the Ireland international. 7/10

Sammie Szmodics: Given the previous standards he had set, four goals from 29 Championship appearances is a disappointing return for Szmodics. A couple of different injuries affected his momentum, while further instability was caused by a mid-season loan move from Ipswich to Derby, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs despite a goal by the 30-year-old on the final day of the campaign. 6/10

Mikey Johnston: At the start of the season, a touted move to Brazilian side Flamengo collapsed at the last minute. In the end, it proved a blessing in disguise for West Brom. Only three players in the Championship registered more assists than Johnston’s nine, and without this contribution, it seems unlikely that the Baggies would have succeeded in their battle against relegation. The winger still only started 27 of a possible 46 matches, missing the last few months of the season and the Czechia play-off with a stress fracture on his ankle. 7/10

Evan Ferguson of AS Roma under pressure from Jeff Chabot of VfB Stuttgart. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Evan Ferguson: With the possible exception of Troy Parrott, the most talked-about Irish player this year. Having fallen out of favour at Brighton, the 21-year-old joined Roma on loan at the start of the season. In Italy, the Meath native only showed glimpses of his best form. He registered five goals from 22 appearances in all competitions. But manager Gian Piero Gasperini was never fully convinced by the Irishman, and recurring injury problems, coupled with inconsistency on the pitch, meant he finished the season with only 10 Serie A starts. 6/10