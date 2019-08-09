44 Irish players that moved during the British summer transfer window

N.B. We’ve linked to articles with further details of the move where possible.

1. John-Joe O’Toole (Northampton to Burton) Free transfer

2. Richie Towell (Brighton – Salford)

3. Joe Mason (Wolves – MK Dons)

4. Alan McCormack (Luton – Northampton)

5. Paudie O’Connor (Leeds – Bradford)

6. Jay O’Shea (Bury – Brisbane Roar)

7. Darren Potter (Rotherham – Tranmere)

8. Luca Connell (Bolton – Celtic)

9. John O’Sullivan [Blackpool - Morecambe)

10. Joe Murphy (Bury - Shrewsbury) Free

11. Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace)

12. Liam Kelly (Reading - Feyenoord)

13. Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United - Burton) Loan

14. Callum Robinson (Preston - Sheffield United)

15. Jayson Molumby (Brighton - Milwall) Loan

16. Seán McLoughlin (Cork City - Hull)

Seán McLoughlin (Hull - St Mirren) Loan

17. Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers - Rotherham)

18. Anthony Forde (Rotherham - Oxford)

19. Joe Shaughnessy (St Johnstone - Southend)

20. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Aston Villa - Cheltenham) Loan

21. Harry Arter (Bournemouth - Fulham) Loan

22. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa - Stoke) Loan

23. Josh Cullen (West Ham - Charlton) Loan

James McCarthy joined Crystal Palace from Everton. Source: Dave Howarth

24. James McCarthy (Everton – Crystal Palace)

25. Stephen Ward – (Burnley to Stoke City)

26. Conor Masterson – (Liverpool – QPR)

27. Glen McAuley – (Liverpool – St Patrick’s Athletic)

28. Simon Power – (Norwich City – Ross County) Loan

29. Graham Carey – (Plymouth Argyle – CSKA Sofia)

30. Jon Gallagher – (Atlanta United – Aberdeen) Loan

32 Canice Carroll – (Brentford – Carlisle United) Loan

33. Graham Burke – (Preston North End – Shamrock Rovers) Loan

34. Max O’Leary – (Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town) Loan

35. Jake Carroll – (Cambridge United – Motherwell)

36. Carl McHugh – (Motherwell – Atlético de Kolkata)

37. Ali Reghba – (Bohemians – Leicester City)

38. Emmanuel Osadebe – (Cambridge United – Macclesfield Town

39. Jimmy Ryan – (Blackpool – Rochdale)

40. Eoghan O’Connell – (Bury – Rochdale)

41. Aaron Drinan – (Ipswich – Gais) Loan

42. Andy Boyle – (Preston – Dundalk)

43. Greg Cunningham (Cardiff – Blackburn) Loan

44. Dan Crowley (Willem II – Birmingham)

