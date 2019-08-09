This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
44 Irish players that moved during the British summer transfer window

A number of internationals, including Callum Robinson, switched clubs.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 6:15 AM
Ireland's Callum Robinson joined Sheffield United during the summer.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

N.B. We’ve linked to articles with further details of the move where possible.

1. John-Joe O’Toole (Northampton to Burton) Free transfer

2. Richie Towell (Brighton – Salford)

3. Joe Mason (Wolves – MK Dons)

4. Alan McCormack (Luton – Northampton)

5. Paudie O’Connor (Leeds – Bradford)

6. Jay O’Shea (Bury – Brisbane Roar)

7. Darren Potter (Rotherham – Tranmere)

8. Luca Connell (Bolton – Celtic) 

9. John O’Sullivan [Blackpool - Morecambe) 

10. Joe Murphy (Bury - Shrewsbury) Free

11. Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace)

12. Liam Kelly (Reading - Feyenoord)

13. Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United - Burton) Loan

14. Callum Robinson (Preston - Sheffield United)

15. Jayson Molumby (Brighton - Milwall) Loan

16. Seán McLoughlin (Cork City - Hull)

Seán McLoughlin (Hull - St Mirren) Loan

17. Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers - Rotherham)

18. Anthony Forde (Rotherham - Oxford)

19. Joe Shaughnessy (St Johnstone - Southend)

20. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Aston Villa - Cheltenham) Loan

21. Harry Arter (Bournemouth - Fulham) Loan

22. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa - Stoke) Loan

23. Josh Cullen (West Ham - Charlton) Loan

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park James McCarthy joined Crystal Palace from Everton. Source: Dave Howarth

24. James McCarthy (Everton – Crystal Palace)

25. Stephen Ward – (Burnley to Stoke City)

26. Conor Masterson – (Liverpool – QPR)

27. Glen McAuley – (Liverpool – St Patrick’s Athletic)

28. Simon Power – (Norwich City – Ross County) Loan

29. Graham Carey – (Plymouth Argyle – CSKA Sofia)

30. Jon Gallagher – (Atlanta United – Aberdeen) Loan

32 Canice Carroll – (Brentford – Carlisle United) Loan

33. Graham Burke – (Preston North End – Shamrock Rovers) Loan

34. Max O’Leary – (Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town) Loan

35. Jake Carroll – (Cambridge United – Motherwell)

36. Carl McHugh – (Motherwell – Atlético de Kolkata)

37. Ali Reghba – (Bohemians – Leicester City)

38. Emmanuel Osadebe – (Cambridge United – Macclesfield Town

39. Jimmy Ryan – (Blackpool – Rochdale)

40. Eoghan O’Connell – (Bury – Rochdale) 

41. Aaron Drinan – (Ipswich – Gais) Loan

42. Andy Boyle – (Preston – Dundalk)

43. Greg Cunningham (Cardiff – Blackburn) Loan

44. Dan Crowley (Willem II – Birmingham)

The42 Team

