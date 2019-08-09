44 Irish players that moved during the British summer transfer window

N.B. We’ve linked to articles with further details of the move where possible.
1. John-Joe O’Toole (Northampton to Burton) Free transfer
2. Richie Towell (Brighton – Salford)
3. Joe Mason (Wolves – MK Dons)
4. Alan McCormack (Luton – Northampton)
5. Paudie O’Connor (Leeds – Bradford)
6. Jay O’Shea (Bury – Brisbane Roar)
7. Darren Potter (Rotherham – Tranmere)
8. Luca Connell (Bolton – Celtic)
9. John O’Sullivan [Blackpool - Morecambe)
10. Joe Murphy (Bury - Shrewsbury) Free
11. Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace)
12. Liam Kelly (Reading - Feyenoord)
13. Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United - Burton) Loan
14. Callum Robinson (Preston - Sheffield United)
15. Jayson Molumby (Brighton - Milwall) Loan
16. Seán McLoughlin (Cork City - Hull)
Seán McLoughlin (Hull - St Mirren) Loan
17. Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers - Rotherham)
18. Anthony Forde (Rotherham - Oxford)
19. Joe Shaughnessy (St Johnstone - Southend)
20. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Aston Villa - Cheltenham) Loan
21. Harry Arter (Bournemouth - Fulham) Loan
22. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa - Stoke) Loan
23. Josh Cullen (West Ham - Charlton) Loan
24. James McCarthy (Everton – Crystal Palace)
25. Stephen Ward – (Burnley to Stoke City)
26. Conor Masterson – (Liverpool – QPR)
27. Glen McAuley – (Liverpool – St Patrick’s Athletic)
28. Simon Power – (Norwich City – Ross County) Loan
29. Graham Carey – (Plymouth Argyle – CSKA Sofia)
30. Jon Gallagher – (Atlanta United – Aberdeen) Loan
32 Canice Carroll – (Brentford – Carlisle United) Loan
33. Graham Burke – (Preston North End – Shamrock Rovers) Loan
34. Max O’Leary – (Bristol City – Shrewsbury Town) Loan
35. Jake Carroll – (Cambridge United – Motherwell)
36. Carl McHugh – (Motherwell – Atlético de Kolkata)
37. Ali Reghba – (Bohemians – Leicester City)
38. Emmanuel Osadebe – (Cambridge United – Macclesfield Town
39. Jimmy Ryan – (Blackpool – Rochdale)
40. Eoghan O’Connell – (Bury – Rochdale)
41. Aaron Drinan – (Ipswich – Gais) Loan
42. Andy Boyle – (Preston – Dundalk)
43. Greg Cunningham (Cardiff – Blackburn) Loan
44. Dan Crowley (Willem II – Birmingham)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS