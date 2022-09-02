Here's every Irish player that moved abroad during the summer transfer window

N.B. Transfer fee undisclosed unless stated otherwise
May
Jayson Molumby — Brighton to West Brom
Jordan Shipley — Coventry to Shrewsbury
Mark Sykes — Oxford to Bristol City, Free
Oisin McEntee — Newcastle to Walsall, Free
Alex Murphy — Galway United to Newcastle
June
Corey O’Keeffe – Rochdale to Forest Green Rovers, Free
Alex Pearce — Millwall to AFC Wimbledon, Free
Callum O’Dowda — Bristol City to Cardiff, Free
Emmanuel Osadebe — Walsall to Bradford
Paudie O’Connor — Bradford to Lincoln, Free
Luca Connell — Celtic to Barnsley, Free
Shaun Williams — Portsmouth to Gillingham, Free
Killian Cailloce — Drogheda to Caen
Conor Carty — Wolves to Bolton, Free
Gavin Bazunu — Manchester City to Southampton, €14 million
Eoghan O’Connell — Rochdale to Charlton, Free
Liam Scales — Celtic to Aberdeen, Loan
Alan Power — St Mirren to Kilmarnock
Peter Kioso — Luton to Rotherham
Aiden McGeady — Sunderland to Hibernian
Darragh Lenihan — Blackburn to Middlesbrough
Pádraig Amond — Newport to Woking
Conor Grant — Rochdale to MK Dons
Cathal Heffernan — Cork City to AC Milan
Conor McCarthy — St Mirren to Barnsley, Free
Luke McNally — Oxford to Burnley, €2.1 million
Aiden O’Brien — Portsmouth to Shrewsbury, Free
Josh Daniels — Shrewsbury to The New Saints, Free
July
Josh Keeley — St Patrick’s Athletic to Tottenham
Louie Watson — Derby to Luton
Ciaran Brennan — Sheffield Wednesday to Swindon
Trent Kone-Doherty — Derry City to Liverpool
Zak Delaney — West Brom to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Free
George Nunn — Chelsea to Derby
Josh O’Brien — Watford to Salford
Graham Carey — CSKA Sofia to St Johnstone, Free
Gavin Kilkenny — Bournemouth to Stoke, Loan
Darragh Burns — St Patrick’s Athletic to MK Dons
Dara McGuinness — Shamrock Rovers to Stoke City
Lewis Richards — Wolves to Harrogate Town, Loan
Anselmo Garcia MacNulty — Wolfsburg to NAC Breda, Loan
Robbie Brady — Bournemouth to Preston, Free
David McGoldrick — Sheffield United to Derby, Free
Conor Hourihane — Aston Villa to Derby, Free
Festy Ebosele — Derby to Udinese, Free
Danny Mandroiu — Shamrock Rovers to Lincoln
James Abankwah — St Patrick’s Athletic to Udinese (end of loan)
Joe Rafferty — Preston to Portsmouth, Free
Jeff Hendrick — Newcastle to Reading, Loan
Aaron Connolly — Brighton to Venezia, Loan
Josh Cullen — Anderlecht to Burnley
Nathan Collins — Burnley to Wolves, €24 million
Shane Long — Southampton to Reading, Free
Dawson Devoy — Bohemians to MK Dons
James Collins — Cardiff to Derby, Free
Ciaran Clark — Newcastle to Sheffield United, Loan
Marcus Harness — Portsmouth to Ipswich
Aaron McEneff — Hearts to Perth Glory
Ed McGinty — Sligo to Oxford United
Promise Omochere — Bohemians to Fleetwood
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
Will Smallbone — Southampton to Stoke, Loan
Troy Parrott — Tottenham to Preston, Loan
Tayo Adaramola — Crystal Palace to Coventry, Loan
Jamie Devitt — Unattached to Carlisle
James Brown — Blackburn to Stockport, Loan
Michael Kelly — Bray Wanderers to Carlisle
Ryan Nolan — Northampton to Raith Rovers
Anthony Forde — Oxford to Wrexham
August
Sammie Szmodics — Peterborough to Blackburn
Mazeed Ogungbo — Arsenal to Crawley, Loan
Kieran O’Hara — Unattached to Colchester, Free
Deji Sotona — Nice to Kilmarnock, Loan
Seán Grehan — Bohemians to Crystal Palace
Josh Seary — Preston to Warrington Town, Loan
Jamie McGrath — Wigan to Dundee United, Loan
Connor O’Riordan — Crewe to Raith Rovers, Loan
Shane Duffy — Brighton to Fulham, Loan
Yoyo Mahdy — Finn Harps to Olympic Alexandria
Will Ferry — Southampton to Cheltenham
Mipo Odubeko — West Ham to Port Vale, Loan
Richard Keogh — Blackpool to Ipswich
Johnny Kenny — Celtic to Queen’s Park, Loan
Mark McGuinness — Cardiff to Sheffield Wednesday, Loan
Joe O’Shaughnessy — Wolves to Bradford, Loan
Corrie Ndaba — Ipswich to Burton, Loan
Cyrus Christie — Fulham to Hull, Free
Armstrong Oko-Flex — West Ham to Swansea, Loan
Callum Robinson — West Brom to Cardiff
John Ryan — UCD to Sassuolo
Tyreik Wright — Aston Villa to Bradford, Loan
Anthony Scully — Lincoln City to Wigan Athletic
Danny Grant — Huddersfield to Harrogate Town, Loan
COMMENTS