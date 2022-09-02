Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's every Irish player that moved abroad during the summer transfer window

It’s been a busy few months of comings and goings.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Sep 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,196 Views 0 Comments
Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

N.B. Transfer fee undisclosed unless stated otherwise

May

Jayson Molumby — Brighton to West Brom

Jordan Shipley — Coventry to Shrewsbury

Mark Sykes — Oxford to Bristol City, Free

Oisin McEntee — Newcastle to Walsall, Free

Alex Murphy — Galway United to Newcastle

June

Corey O’Keeffe –  Rochdale to Forest Green Rovers, Free

Alex Pearce — Millwall to AFC Wimbledon, Free

Callum O’Dowda — Bristol City to Cardiff, Free 

Emmanuel Osadebe — Walsall to Bradford

Paudie O’Connor — Bradford to Lincoln, Free

Luca Connell — Celtic to Barnsley, Free

Shaun Williams — Portsmouth to Gillingham, Free

Killian Cailloce — Drogheda to Caen

Conor Carty — Wolves to Bolton, Free

Gavin Bazunu — Manchester City to Southampton, €14 million

Eoghan O’Connell — Rochdale to Charlton, Free

Liam Scales — Celtic to Aberdeen, Loan

Alan Power — St Mirren to Kilmarnock

Peter Kioso — Luton to Rotherham

Aiden McGeady — Sunderland to Hibernian

Darragh Lenihan — Blackburn to Middlesbrough

Pádraig Amond — Newport to Woking

Conor Grant — Rochdale to MK Dons

Cathal Heffernan — Cork City to AC Milan

Conor McCarthy — St Mirren to Barnsley, Free

Luke McNally — Oxford to Burnley, €2.1 million

Aiden O’Brien — Portsmouth to Shrewsbury, Free

Josh Daniels — Shrewsbury to The New Saints, Free

July

Josh Keeley — St Patrick’s Athletic to Tottenham

Louie Watson — Derby to Luton

Ciaran Brennan — Sheffield Wednesday to Swindon

Trent Kone-Doherty — Derry City to Liverpool

Zak Delaney — West Brom to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Free

George Nunn — Chelsea to Derby

Josh O’Brien — Watford to Salford

Graham Carey — CSKA Sofia to St Johnstone, Free

Gavin Kilkenny — Bournemouth to Stoke, Loan

Darragh Burns — St Patrick’s Athletic to MK Dons

Dara McGuinness — Shamrock Rovers to Stoke City

Lewis Richards — Wolves to Harrogate Town, Loan

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty — Wolfsburg to NAC Breda, Loan

Robbie Brady — Bournemouth to Preston, Free

David McGoldrick — Sheffield United to Derby, Free

Conor Hourihane — Aston Villa to Derby, Free

Festy Ebosele — Derby to Udinese, Free

Danny Mandroiu — Shamrock Rovers to Lincoln

James Abankwah — St Patrick’s Athletic to Udinese (end of loan)

Joe Rafferty — Preston to Portsmouth, Free

Jeff Hendrick — Newcastle to Reading, Loan

Aaron Connolly — Brighton to Venezia, Loan

Josh Cullen — Anderlecht to Burnley 

Nathan Collins — Burnley to Wolves, €24 million

Shane Long — Southampton to Reading, Free

Dawson Devoy — Bohemians to MK Dons

James Collins — Cardiff to Derby, Free

Liam Kerrigan — UCD to Como

Ciaran Clark — Newcastle to Sheffield United, Loan

Eric Yoro — UCD to Bolton

Marcus Harness — Portsmouth to Ipswich

Aaron McEneff — Hearts to Perth Glory 

Ed McGinty — Sligo to Oxford United

Promise Omochere — Bohemians to Fleetwood

Will Smallbone — Southampton to Stoke, Loan

Troy Parrott — Tottenham to Preston, Loan

Tayo Adaramola — Crystal Palace to Coventry, Loan

Jamie Devitt — Unattached to Carlisle

James Brown — Blackburn to Stockport, Loan

Michael Kelly — Bray Wanderers to Carlisle 

Ryan Nolan — Northampton to Raith Rovers

Anthony Forde — Oxford to Wrexham

August

Sammie Szmodics — Peterborough to Blackburn

Mazeed Ogungbo — Arsenal to Crawley, Loan

Kieran O’Hara — Unattached to Colchester, Free

Deji Sotona — Nice to Kilmarnock, Loan

Seán Grehan — Bohemians to Crystal Palace

Josh Seary — Preston to Warrington Town, Loan

Jamie McGrath — Wigan to Dundee United, Loan

Connor O’Riordan — Crewe to Raith Rovers, Loan

Shane Duffy — Brighton to Fulham, Loan

Yoyo Mahdy — Finn Harps to Olympic Alexandria

Will Ferry — Southampton to Cheltenham 

Mipo Odubeko — West Ham to Port Vale, Loan 

Richard Keogh — Blackpool to Ipswich 

Johnny Kenny — Celtic to Queen’s Park, Loan

Mark McGuinness — Cardiff to Sheffield Wednesday, Loan

Joe O’Shaughnessy — Wolves to Bradford, Loan

Corrie Ndaba — Ipswich to Burton, Loan

Cyrus Christie — Fulham to Hull, Free

Armstrong Oko-Flex — West Ham to Swansea, Loan

Callum Robinson — West Brom to Cardiff 

John Ryan — UCD to Sassuolo 

Tyreik Wright — Aston Villa to Bradford, Loan

Anthony Scully — Lincoln City to Wigan Athletic 

Danny Grant — Huddersfield to Harrogate Town, Loan 

Read next:

